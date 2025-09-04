Baisangur Susurkaev Booked For Return At UFC 322 After Dream Octagon Debut

Baisangur Susurkaev is already lined up for his sophomore UFC appearance.

Last month, Susurkaev achieved a record-fast turnaround in the UFC, scoring a first-round knockout over Murtaza Talha to secure his contract on Contender Series. Following his impressive win, the 24-year-old Russian appealed to UFC CEO Dana White to be added to the UFC 319 card on just four days’ notice alongside fellow countryman Khamzat Chimaev, and his request was approved.

Having stepped into his DWCS fight with only four days’ notice, “Hunter” was scheduled for his UFC debut with the same lightning-fast turnaround against fellow newcomer Eric Nolan. He lived up to the hype, securing a comeback submission victory in the second round.

Baisangur Susurkaev Set To Face Eric McConico At UFC 322

According to a recent report from MMA Fighting, Baisangur Susurkaev is scheduled to take on Eric McConico in a middleweight clash at UFC 322 on November 15 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

“Hunter” currently boasts a perfect 10-0 professional record, including eight knockouts and one submission victory.

Meanwhile, McConico UFC 322 following a split decision victory over Cody Brundage at UFC Vegas 109. The 35-year-old American made his Octagon debut in February at UFC Seattle, but suffered a setback when Nursulton Ruziboev stopped him via second-round knockout.

McConico holds a professional record of 10-3-1, with seven of his victories coming by stoppage.

UFC 322 will feature a championship double-header, with welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena making his first title defense against former lightweight titleholder Islam Makhachev. In the co-main event, former strawweight queen Zhang Weili moves up a division to challenge reigning bantamweight champion Valentina Shevchenko.