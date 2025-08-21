Baisangur Susurkaev Pledges To Claim Middleweight Title Within Two Years Following UFC 319 Win

Baisangur Susurkaev envisions his path to UFC gold with the same pace he set this past week.

Susurkaev has enjoyed a whirlwind few days. On Tuesday at Dana White’s Contender Series, he scored a first-round knockout over Murtaza Talha to secure his UFC contract. Buoyed by his victory, “Hunter” approached UFC CEO Dana White to be added to the UFC 319 undercard alongside his countryman Khamzat Chimaev, and the promotion head honcho granted his wish.

Front kick KO 🤯



We have the first big moment of #DWCS Season 9! pic.twitter.com/wI7kHv1XJR — UFC (@ufc) August 13, 2025

After stepping into his DWCS bout on just four days’ notice, Susurkaev was booked for his UFC debut with the same short turnaround to face fellow newcomer Eric Nolan, and he certainly didn’t disappoint.

The undefeated Russian weathered a late flurry from Nolan in the first round that nearly rocked him, but he stayed composed and maintained relentless pressure. In the second round, he secured a takedown and repeatedly dragged the fight back to the canvas.

Gradually working his way to Nolan’s back, he unleashed a series of punches to create an opening. With a perfectly locked-in rear-naked choke, Susurkaev forced “Night Time” to tap at 2:01.

Welcome to the UFC, Baisangur Susurkaev 😮‍💨



He gets the submission victory in round two! #UFC319 pic.twitter.com/6Z9ueCnWvf — UFC (@ufc) August 17, 2025

After scoring back-to-back wins in just four days, “Hunter” is riding a wave of unstoppable confidence.

Image: @dwcs/Instagram

Baisangur Susurkaev Confident He Will Be UFC Middleweight Champion Within Two Years

During the UFC 319 post-fight press conference on Saturday, Baisangur Susurkaev recapped his incredible week and confirmed he intends to keep the momentum going, aiming for one, and possibly two, more fights before the year ends.

“I’m hoping for New York [in November],” Susurkaev said. “I really would like to fight in September, but I do feel like I have an injury in my foot, so I don’t know if I’ll be ready in time.”

“Hunter” firmly stated that while he isn’t in a hurry for his first UFC title shot, he expects to capture the middleweight championship within just two years.

“In two more years, I’m going to be champion. I don’t need it fast. One month, two months to get ready for the next fight, and I’m ready. I’m going to be champion.”

Baisangur Susurkaev boasts an unblemished professional record of 10-0, with nine of those victories coming via finishes within the second round.