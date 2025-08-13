Baysangur Susurkaev To Make UFC Debut At UFC 319, Four Days After DWCS Appearance

When he was awarded his new UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series, Baysangur Susurkaev held up four fingers. The message was he wanted a quick turnaround — he wanted to fight at UFC 319 this coming weekend to be on the same card as his teammate, UFC middleweight title challenger Khamzat Chimaev.

And now, it appears Susurkaev is going to be getting his wish.

As initially reported on social media by Zac Coffman, host of the 4oz to Freedom podcast, Susurkaev will be competing in a short-notice bout for this weekend’s pay-per-view card, taking on Eric Nolan.

🚨FIGHT NEWS🚨



After taking no damage in his #DWCS fight last night, Baysangur Susurkaev will be making his @UFC DEBUT…



THIS SATURDAY!!!



When he faces @CFFCMMA Welterweight Champion, Eric Nolan (@nightimenolan) at #UFC319 pic.twitter.com/faHhxdpBFn — Zac (@zaclikesmma) August 13, 2025

Baysangur Susurkaev vs. Eric Nolan Booked For This Weekend’s UFC 319 On Three Days’ Notice

Susurkaev was arguably the only standout performer of the premiere for season nine of Dana White’s Contender Series, which took place yesterday, August 12. Susurkaev scored a body-kick KO of Murtaza Talha in the night’s sole finish, leading to the UFC CEO and President to say he loved everything about him and told him to stand by for a major opportunity.

The opportunity for Susurkaev mirrors that of Chimaev’s first appearances with the UFC. After Chimaev quickly submitted John Phillips at UFC Fight Island 1 in July 2020, Chimaev turned around 10 days later for a short-notice fight with Rhys McKee at UFC Fight Island 3, scoring a first-round finish.

Prior to the DWCS appearance, which improved him to 9-0, Susurkaev had most recently fought in February, finishing Irakli Kuchukhidze at Fury FC 102.

Nolan, who is 8-3, won the CFFC welterweight title in May with a three-minute knockout of Blayne Richards at CFFC 142.