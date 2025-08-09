“Beats Everyone At 185” – Fighters & Fans Impressed By Anthony Hernandez Putting On Master Class In Victory Over Roman Dolidze at UFC Vegas 109

Anthony Hernandez made a statement by tossing Roman Dolidze around like a ragdoll and overwhelming him with complete, all-around control en route to a fourth-round submission victory in the main event of UFC Vegas 109.

After a failed takedown attempt early by Dolidze, the two exchange strikes, with Hernandez landing inside shots, but Dolidze having more power. Hernandez seemed to land a strong right hand on Dolidze, but Dolidze temporarily had him pinned against the fence. Hernandez scored a body lock later in the round and took Dolidze down. Dolize, however, swept and returned to his feet while nearly locking up a leg lock.

Hernandez came forward with pressure almost right away in the second round, briefly getting Dolidze back down and avoiding another Dolidze leg lock attempt. Hernandez openly got into exchanges with Dolidze, making him throw more and getting the better of Dolidze. Despite no point deduction, a fence grab did nothing for Dolidze, as Hernandez pressured him back into the fence and got him down again. Hernandez ate a knee from Dolidze but scored another takedown. With less than a minute left in the round, a combination rocked Dolidze, forcing him to retreat before being taken down again. Hernandez was unsuccessful with a guillotine attempt but ended the round on top, landing strong ground-and-pound.

Hernandez scored another takedown in the first minute of the third round. Hernandez continued to press him toward the fence and down, despite a pair of fence grabs from Doildze. Hernandez completely bullied Dolize in the round, controlling him at will in grappling and getting the better of him the times they did exchange strikes.

A series of leg kicks and an elbow at the start of round for led to another takedown scored for “Fluffy.” Referee Herb Dean finally called a point deduction for a fence grab, but it wouldn’t be necessary following another choke (not locked in all the way) that scored “Fluffy” the submission win.

Hernandez has now won eight fights in a row since dropping two of his first three UFC bouts.

This loss snaps a three-fight win streak for Dolidze.