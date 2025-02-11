Belal Muhammad Breaks Down How Dricus Du Plessis Fight Would Play Out: ‘Then I Put Him To Sleep…’

UFC Welterweight Champion Belal Muhammad continues to step up talk of a push for two-division title glory on mixed martial arts’ biggest stage.

Muhammad was quick to raise the topic of adding middleweight gold to his collection in the aftermath of the latest 185-pound title fight — a lopsided decision victory for Dricus Du Plessis over challenger Sean Strickland in the main event of UFC 312.

While the South African followed up his submission of Israel Adesanya with a dominant display this past weekend in Sydney, “Remember the Name” evidently wasn’t too impressed, claiming that his crowning up a weight class would be comfortable.

And the 170-pound kingpin reiterated that sentiment on X recently by breaking down exactly how he’d defeat Du Plessis inside the Octagon. Should all go to plan for Muhammad, the bout would end with “Stillknocks” rendered unconscious.

I'd come out him with a 1-2 then he'd wing an overhand I'll duck it change levels and take him down then he'd shrimp and get the underhook to get out but he'll be to weak to get up so then I'll hit him with ground and pound for the rest of round 1. Round 2 starts and I come out… https://t.co/vL07RWaPKT — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 11, 2025

“I’d come out him with a 1-2 then he’d wing an overhand I’ll duck it change levels and take him down then he’d shrimp and get the underhook to get out but he’ll be to weak to get up so then I’ll hit him with ground and pound for the rest of round 1. Round 2 starts and I come out with a flying knee he shells up then I hit him with the zabit back trip then point and laugh at him (this makes him mad) he gets up and charges foward winging punches at me I slide out of the way with ease then hit him with a 1-2 then he gets frustrated shoots for a takedown I defend with ease but now he’s tired and stays on his knees I kick him to the body while he’s on the ground. End of round 2. .. round 3 starts and he’s distraught he can’t hit me he can’t take me down so then he tries spinning stuff I back up at the right time and end up taking his back he lets me under chin out of frustration then I put him to sleep … and new double champ”

Before having the chance to bring such a scenario to fruition, Muhammad has work to do in his current division.

“Remember the Name” is yet to defend the belt since wrestling it away from Leon Edwards in Manchester last July. That’s courtesy of a bone infection that canceled his planned showdown with undefeated contender Shavkat Rakhmonov two months ago.

While Muhammad likely prepares for a second shot at stalling “Nomad’s” championship aspirations, Du Plessis is also expected to face an undefeated challenger next in the form of Khamzat Chimaev.