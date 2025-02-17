Belal Muhammad Predicts ‘Worst-Case Scenario’ For Shavkat Rakhmonov In UFC Title Fight: ‘I See Holes…’

UFC Welterweight Champion Belal Muhammad is confident in his ability to break Shavkat Rakhmonov mentally when they face off.

Muhammad, who claimed the title by dominating Leon Edwards at UFC 304, is expected to defend it against the undefeated Rakhmonov. This matchup comes after the Kazakh secured a five-round decision victory over Ian Garry at UFC 310 — a fight that originally had “Remember the Name” slated to compete in before he withdrew due to a foot infection.

While the champ acknowledges Rakhmonov as a formidable challenge, he believes he has the ability to push him to his limits and ultimately prevail.

“When you’re fighting a guy like Shavkat, where they put him on this pedestal as this undefeated crazy guy, I see holes in his game the same way I saw holes in Leon’s game,” Muhammad said in an interview with Barstool Sports Chicago. “I think Leon’s a better striker than Shavkat, but mentally, I think Shavkat’s a lot stronger. I don’t see him breaking mentally.

“The biggest thing for him is, now you’re fighting a guy that’s not afraid of you. Everybody he fights comes in there with nerves and fear: ‘Oh, he’s crazy. He’s a robot. He’s this, this and that.’ A lot of guys just fold because of that fear.