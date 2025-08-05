“Believe In Yourself…” – The TUF Stuff: The Ultimate Fighter Season 33 Episode 11 Recap

Welcome, everyone, to the 11th edition of The TUF Stuff!

Each week, I’ll be guiding you through a recap of this season’s edition of The Ultimate Fighter, providing updates on what happens in each episode — from the drama and storylines out of the Octagon, to the looks into who the competing fighters are, to what goes down inside the cage.

This season celebrates the 20th anniversary of TUF. That inaugural season from 2005 helped to influence many future MMA fans, media members, and fighters (yours truly included). And now, two more fighters this summer will get the opportunity to call themselves TUF champions when it’s all said and done.

Last week saw the first welterweight semifinal, with Team Cormier’s Rodrigo Sezinando defeating teammate Jeff Creighton to secure his spot in the finale fight, which will take place during the prelims of UFC 319.

Recap of The Ultimate Fighter Season 33 – Episode 11

Now, Team Cormier’s Imanol Rodriguez will take on Team Sonnen top pick Joseph Morales to see who faces Team Cormier’s Alibi Idiris in the flyweight finale!

Let’s get into episode 11 of The Ultimate Fighter!

TUF House

The guys are playing chess in the house when they are surprised by Mairon Santos, one of the winners of last year’s TUF season.

Season 32 winner @MaironSantoss decided to pay the guys a visit 👀👏 #TUF33 pic.twitter.com/7NLHkeWTzB — The Ultimate Fighter (@UltimateFighter) August 6, 2025

Santos is stopping by because he’s preparing for an upcoming match. Dana White reflects on how Santos went from being one of the last Team Grasso picks and went on to become a TUF champion.

Santos tells the TUF contestants that the show taught him about believing in himself. Santos says while others were drinking and goofing off, he was training and staying true to himself.

“You have to believe in yourself. Nobody’s gonna do that for you,” Santos said.

Rodrigo Sezinando says as a fellow Brazilian, Santos’ success is influential on him.

Joseph Morales Fight Prep

Morales says he feels good about the matchup. He says he feels Rodriguez will be speedy. Sonnen tells him when he feels Rodriguez’s power, it won’t be what Morales is used to.

Morales says he’s going to make Rodriguez commit to his shots and work exchanges to score a takedown and submit him.

Leaving no stone unturned 😤



Joseph Morales getting locked in with Coach @ChaelSonnen ahead of his bout! #TUF33 pic.twitter.com/W9mYsdgXvV — The Ultimate Fighter (@UltimateFighter) August 6, 2025

Sonnen tells Morales to mix things up with his striking, even putting an example of the different kinds of striking Urijah Faber has (Morales is a member of Team Alpha Male).

Sonnen tells Morales to be “Bopo,” which Sonnen describes as an “alter-ego” who’s “another animal” that he would be scared of. Sonnen discusses the timing of “flipping the switch” and turning things up.

Imanol Rodriguez Call Home

Rodriguez’s girlfriend calls him and, in Rodriguez’s words, his inner child came out.

Rodriguez is filled with tears and admits he could not speak. Rodriguez emotionally says he is sorry for leaving his girlfriend and his family. His girlfriend assures Rodriguez that she and his family are all proud of him and support him. More of Rodriguez’s family is shown in the background, and Rodriguez becomes emotional again.

Nothing more important that the family 🥹



Imanol Rodriguez will carry his family with him into that Octagon #TUF33 pic.twitter.com/BAU5ueZGCl — The Ultimate Fighter (@UltimateFighter) August 6, 2025

Rodriguez swears he won’t be away from them for so long again. His family assures him, however, that they have his back.

Rodriguez says this call has motivated him to a point that he’s more dangerous than ever before.

Imanol Rodriguez Fight Prep

Rodriguez recognizes Morales’ previous UFC experience, and that means he has to approach Morales differently and be smarter.

Cormier says Rodriguez is one of his favorites and has so much potential for his age. Cormier, however, says Morales is a tough guy with a lot of skills.

Cormier says because Morales is so well-rounded, Rodriguez needs to use his powerful hands and needs to be wrestling offensively.

Can't forget about the wrestling 👏



Coach @DC_MMA sharpening all of Imanol's tools heading into his bout! #TUF33 pic.twitter.com/AThNahmuQu — The Ultimate Fighter (@UltimateFighter) August 6, 2025

Cormier says he worked with Rodriguez on entries because he thinks with enough pressure, Rodriguez can take Morales down and de-moralize the Team Sonnen fighter.

“If you put [a wrestler] on his back, you start to realize what kind of mixed martial artist he is,” Cormier said, adding that he feels Rodriguez is a better fighter than Morales.

Rodriguez says no matter how experienced and talented Morales is, anyone can fall, and he swears he will prove he is ready for the UFC.

Joseph Morales Call Home

Morales talks with his family and is very emotional seeing them. His wife admits one of their children broke their 75-inch TV, which Morales earned with his first UFC performance bonus.

She says all of the parents and kids are asking about him and are excited to see him back soon. Despite the sacrifice, his family told Morales to pursue the once-in-a-lifetime dream.

Morales says while he misses his family, and their love filled his heart again, he needs to stay extra focused and do whatever to win.

The Fight: Imanol Rodriguez vs. Joseph Morales

—–IF YOU HAVEN’T WATCHED THE EPISODE AND DON’T WANT TO BE SPOILED, THIS IS YOUR CHANCE TO TURN AWAY NOW.———

Morales weighs in at 126. Rodriguez weighs in at 125.5. The fight is on!

Roybery Echeverria says he gives the edge to his teammate, Morales, because of how well-rounded Morales is. He, however, won’t count Rodriguez out because of his power.

Tumelo Manyamala says Rodriguez’s boxing will play a role in the fight, and his wrestling and pressure will help take Morales down.

White says both guys are well-rounded and he’s excited to see who has what it takes to reach the finale.

Imanol Rodriguez vs. Joseph Morales

Round 1

Rodriguez on the outside. Morales throws a jab. Right hand by Rodriguez. Cormier tells him not to reach. Rodriguez flashes the left and then lands a one-two. Morales with a left hand. Morales’ head kick is blocked. Combination to the body by Rodriguez. One-two by Morales. Right hand by Rodriguez. Morales grabs a hold and takes Rodriguez down! Morales quickly gets on Rodriguez’s back, next to the fence. Rodriguez is back up, but Morales returns him to the mat. Morales locks up a body triangle and is looking for the choke! Rodriguez is trying to fight the hands and work out of the body triangle. Cormier yelling directions, telling Rodriguez to wrestle.

Rodriguez still fighting the hands, though Morales is perfectly in control here. Morales works his way into mount! He lands a couple of punches before taking the back again. Rodriguez continues to fight, and he eventually grabs a wrist and starts to turn himself. Morales still has the body triangle, however. Rodriguez keeps turning with wrist control and he ends up on top. Morales threatens a triangle choke! He’s still controlling Rodriguez. Rodriguez gets free and back to the feet with 20 seconds left. One-two by Rodriguez. Left hand by Morales.

Round 2

Left hand by Rodriguez. Left hand from Morales as Rodriguez throws a one-two. Rodriguez lands a one-two after Cormier tells him to pressure. Right hand by Rodriguez. Morales lands a punch now. One-two by Rodriguez. Cormier suggests it’s a pressure battle — and Rodriguez comes forward with a big flurry! Morales scores a takedown, but Rodriguez quickly gets back to the feet. Rodriguez attacks again, with Cormier telling his fighter that Morales is desperate. Left hand from each man. One-two by Rodriguez, and he prevents a takedown. Cormier says if he keeps going, he’ll finish Morales. Morales with a right hand. Rodriguez misses a body shot. Morales shoots in, but Rodriguez prevents it. Morales misses the one-two and misses the right hand.

Rodriguez tries to get inside. One-two again by Rodriguez. Rodriguez slips up Morales with a right hand. Uppercut by Rodriguez. Cormier tells Rodriguez to take Morales down. He tries, but Morales prevents it. Cormier tells Rodriguez to use it with his strikes. “Be first!” Morales lands a right. Morales with two shots. Morales aims for the body. Hook by Morales. Left hand by Rodriguez. Morales shoots in and scores the takedown. Morales survives the scrambles and gets to the back. Rodriguez scrambles and gets on top. Rodriguez escapes a triangle attack and returns to the feet. Morales coming forward now and he lands to the body. Left hand by Rodriguez. Morales returns. Morales with a one-two. Left hand by Morales. Right hand by Rodriguez. Right hand by Morales. And again. And again. Morales fakes a level change and lands again. Left hand by Morales. A couple of more jabs by Morales. Rodriguez finally throws, but Morales responds. Failed spinning attack by Rodriguez before the bell.

Rodriguez’s coach asks if he really wants this fight and, if so, then to throw everything he’s got.

Round 3

One-two by Morales. Left hand from Rodriguez. Morales landing the left jab. Right hand by Morales. Combination to the body by Rodriguez. Rodriguez catches a kick. Left hand by Rodriguez. Right hand by Morales. Rodriguez shoots in and brings Morales to the fence. Rodriguez scores the takedown. Sonnen tells Morales to create space. Morales giving up his back. Rodriguez is on him. Morales grabs the fence briefly. Rodriguez presses Morales forward. Rodriguez gets a body triangle on Morales. Morales’ corner tells him to turn and to use his elbows.

Rodriguez’s corner tells him to win wrist control. Rodriguez hunts for the choke. He’s on the neck! He’s under it now. Morales fights and avoids it. Rodriguez back under it briefly. Cormier tells Rodriguez to attack the left wrist. Morales sitting up, but Rodriguez is still on his back. Morales still unable to escape. Rodriguez holds the position for most of the round. Morales finally escapes with mere seconds left, but it’s way too late for him to do any offense.

Winner: Morales via split decision

Conclusion

Sonnen says Morales was trading with Rodriguez and was working combinations in the first round. He adds Morales picked Rodriguez up with ease. White said it was complete control; however, Rodriguez avoided significant damage.

Cormier says Rodriguez fought exactly how he was supposed to in round two, emphasizing the need for Rodriguez to be first in this matchup. Morales started to come back late in the second round, however, with White admitting Morales’ shots late in the round made it a toss-up.

Then, Cormier said, as they trained, Rodriguez took Morales down and controlled him the entire round. Sonnen said he wasn’t nervous and felt they just needed to grind down the clock — though you can’t think like that.

Morales says it felt great holding his picture of his family, victorious and gives respect to Rodriguez.

Morales and Rodriguez hug in the Octagon.

Morales is emotional in the locker room, saying he couldn’t do it without his coaches and teammates. Now, he’s ready to prep for Idiris.

Rodriguez says he’s left speechless in disappointment, feeling that he won. Rodriguez is emotionally in pain in the locker room, while his coach tries to console him and tell him it’s not over till it’s over.

Next week, it’s the last fight of the semifinals, as Team Cormier’s Daniil Donchenko faces Team Sonnen’s Matt Dixon!

Also, UFC Hall of Famer and TUF season two winner Rashad Evans visits to help Team Sonnen in their training session!

What will happen next week? Join alongside us then for the final TUF episode of the season!

Thanks for joining me for another edition of The TUF Stuff!