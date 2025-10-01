Ben Askren Stunned to Wake Up With Two Brand New Lungs: “Doctor told my wife I wouldn’t make it”

Former UFC fighter Ben Askren has admitted that he couldn’t believe it when he was informed that he had received a double lung transplant.

As we know, one of the biggest stories in mixed martial arts this year has been the incredible tale of Ben Askren. After a severe bout of staph infection which led to pneumonia, it seemed as if the former UFC and ONE Championship star was in a pretty bad way. Ultimately, though, he was able to fight back against his illness, to the point where he received a double lung transplant that quite literally saved his life.

The MMA and wrestling community came out with as much support as they possibly could for Ben Askren during what were obviously very traumatic times. Now, though, he’s on the road to recovery, and while his life will look very different moving forward, he has been given a second chance that many don’t get.

In a recent interview, Ben Askren spoke openly about what happened and his surprise to learn that he had two new lungs upon waking up.

Ben Askren details medical situation

“When I woke up, I had two new lungs. They called it necrotizing pneumonia. Prior to going to the hospital, I felt fine—I’d even worked out. It was shocking. One doctor told my wife I wouldn’t make it; another friend said my heart stopped for 20 seconds. I don’t remember it, but I was on so many machines to stay alive.”

A true inspiration.