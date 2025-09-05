Benoit Saint Denis is fine dealing with pressure heading into UFC Paris fight

UFC star Benoit Saint Denis has said that he’s fine with the feeling of pressure as he prepares to face Mauricio Ruffy.

Tomorrow night, Benoit Saint Denis returns to action when he goes head to head with Mauricio Ruffy at UFC Paris. This is a pretty important fight for both men in the lightweight division as it’ll give us a clear idea of which man is best suited to push on and go after a title shot.

Benoit Saint Denis has lost two of his last three and while he won his last fight, it wasn’t the most convincing performance in the world. Now, against Ruffy, he’ll be tested in a way that will let us all know whether or not he is able to really step up to that next level.

In a recent interview, Benoit Saint Denis made it clear that pressure is a privilege, even against someone as dangerous as Ruffy.

Benoit Saint Denis thrives on pressure

“I have learned over time that it is unnecessary to put yourself under too much pressure,” Saint Denis told MMA Junkie Radio. “Also, pressure is not a bad thing. It’s a privilege. If you have pressure, it’s because there’s stuff on the line when you are fighting. I enjoy the process.

“Of course, it was difficult through the last couple of years. I felt a lot of pressure, and I was not used to it. Now I feel back to doing what I love, and that’s fighting and winning.”

