UFC Paris Fight Card Gets Benoit Saint Denis vs. Mauricio Ruffy On September 6

The UFC Paris lineup has reportedly been strengthened with a potential barnburner of a matchup.

According to a recent report from Bulgarian Top Team, Benoit Saint Denis is set to take on surging knockout artist Mauricio Ruffy at UFC Paris, which is scheduled to take place on September 6 at the Accor Arena in France.

🚨 It’s official: Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Mauricio Ruffy is set for UFC Paris on September 6.



(via bulgariantopteam/IG) pic.twitter.com/dNmVEVtuXV — Full Violence ™ (@Full_Violence) July 31, 2025

Saint Denis last competed at UFC 315, where he earned an impressive second-round submission victory over Kyle Prepolec. The win marked a much-needed return to the win column for the 29-year-old Frenchman after suffering back-to-back stoppage losses to Renato Moicano and Dustin Poirier in 2024.

Before those setbacks, “God of War” was riding a five-fight win streak, with all victories coming by way of stoppage against notable names like Matt Frevola and Thiago Moises. Saint Denis currently boasts a professional record of 14-3, with every one of his wins coming inside the distance.

Meanwhile, Ruffy was seen in action at UFC 313 in March, delivering a stunning first-round wheel kick knockout over King Green. The Fighting Nerds standout earned his UFC contract with a third-round knockout of Raimond Magomedaliev on Dana White’s Contender Series in October 2023.

Ruffy heads into UFC Paris riding a seven-fight win streak, with his lone career setback coming against Manoel Sousa under the Standout Fighting Tournament banner in November 2019. The 29-year-old Brazilian powerhouse holds a pro record of 12-1, with 11 of those victories coming by way of knockout.

Image: DWCS/Zuffa LLC

What Are The Confirmed Bouts For UFC Paris?

UFC Paris will be headlined by a pivotal middleweight showdown between Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho, with potential title implications on the line. The Fight Night event will also feature a heavyweight clash between Marcin Tybura and Ante Delija. Also on the card is a featherweight matchup pitting William Gomis against Robert Ruchała. Rounding out the announced bouts, Modestas Bukauskas is set to face Paul Craig in a light heavyweight tilt.

Here’s the confirmed lineup for UFC Paris:

Main Card

Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho; middleweight

Benoit Saint Denis vs. Mauricio Ruffy; lightweight

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Paul Craig; light heavyweight

Marcin Tybura vs. Ante Delija; heavyweight

Bolaji Oki vs. Mason Jones; lightweight

Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Andreas Gustafsson; welterweight

Preliminary Card

William Gomis vs. Robert Ruchała; featherweight

Oumar Sy vs. Brendson Ribeiro; light heavyweight

Shauna Bannon vs. Sam Hughes; strawweight

Yuneisy Duben vs. Kennedy Freeman; flyweight

Fares Ziam vs. Kaue Fernandes; lightweight

Sam Patterson vs. Trey Waters; welterweight