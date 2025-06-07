‘Biggest Fraud Check Of 2025’ – Fans & Fighters React To Patchy Mix Falling Short In Decision Loss To Mario Bautista At UFC 316

There was plenty of hype heading into UFC 316 for the impending debut of former Bellator bantamweight champion Patchy Mix, who had been considered one of the best fighters to have not been signed by the UFC.

Unfortunately, he didn’t fight as such in his first bout in the Octagon, losing handedly to Mario Bautista.

Mix’s first five minutes were rough — looking like the slower fighter and not doing enough with his footwork. Bautista was able to control the action with his jab, landing a number of shots that resulted in Mix getting busted up on his face. This included one jab that appeared to rock him early, and one shot that did damage right before the horn.

Mix showed some improvement in the second round, including a solid head kick midway through the round. He found moments, including drawing some blood from Bautista under one of his eyes. Bautista, however, continued to stay busy and work combinations, overwhelming Mix with volume, including a surge in the final minute that did damage.

Mix looked to come out aggressive to start the third, but Bautista was right there to answer back. Mix couldn’t get a takedown and continued to get tagged by Bautista’s right hand, which opened a cut on Mix’s face. Mix would land a couple of solid shots and a knee late in the round, but it wasn’t enough.

Bautista has now won eight straight, having come into this fight off wins over Jose Aldo and Ricky Simon.

Mix is a former Bellator bantamweight champion, having defeated the likes of Raufeon Stots, Magomed Magomedov and Sergio Pettis. Mix’s most recent fight prior to tonight came at the Bellator Champions Series event in Paris in May 2024, edging out Magomedov in a controversial decision to retain the Bellator bantamweight championship.