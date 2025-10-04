“Biggest Fraud In UFC History” – Fans And Fighters Blast Patchy Mix’s Performance, Debate Scorecards In Split Decision Loss To Jakub Wiklacz At UFC 320

Patchy Mix’s UFC run thus far has continued to be a disappointment, as he came up just short on the scorecards against the debuting Jakub Wiklacz during the UFC 320 preliminary card.
Wiklacz started strong, controlling the first round with his grappling and top pressure. The second round proved to be the most competitive, as Mix rallied with his own pressure and clinch work. Wiklacz, however, focused on body shots to score in his own way.
Mix used his wrestling in the third round to control the action and land strong ground strikes. It wasn’t enough, however, as two of the three judges gave the fight to Wiklacz.
Mix, the former Bellator bantamweight champion, made his UFC debut at UFC 316 in June, losing in one-sided fashion to Mario Bautista.
This marked the UFC debut for Wiklacz, the former KSW bantamweight champion. He entered tonight 6-0-1 in his last seven.