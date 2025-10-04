UFC

“Biggest Fraud In UFC History” – Fans And Fighters Blast Patchy Mix’s Performance, Debate Scorecards In Split Decision Loss To Jakub Wiklacz At UFC 320

By Thomas Albano

Patchy Mix’s UFC run thus far has continued to be a disappointment, as he came up just short on the scorecards against the debuting Jakub Wiklacz during the UFC 320 preliminary card.

Wiklacz started strong, controlling the first round with his grappling and top pressure. The second round proved to be the most competitive, as Mix rallied with his own pressure and clinch work. Wiklacz, however, focused on body shots to score in his own way.

Mix used his wrestling in the third round to control the action and land strong ground strikes. It wasn’t enough, however, as two of the three judges gave the fight to Wiklacz.

Patchy Mix Drops Decision To Jakub Wiklacz At UFC 320

Mix, the former Bellator bantamweight champion, made his UFC debut at UFC 316 in June, losing in one-sided fashion to Mario Bautista.

This marked the UFC debut for Wiklacz, the former KSW bantamweight champion. He entered tonight 6-0-1 in his last seven.

Thomas Albano
Thomas Albano has been at MMA News since November 2023, providing event coverage and news and features pieces. Previously, Thomas covered MMA and boxing for FanSided and FIGHT SPORTS, as well as The MMA Outsiders podcast. Thomas has also covered other sports previously, including hockey, football, and baseball. Thomas, who also works as a high school English teacher, earned a master’s degree in journalism from Hofstra University and a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Rider University. He is currently seeking an education master’s degree at Touro University.

