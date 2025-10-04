“Biggest Fraud In UFC History” – Fans And Fighters Blast Patchy Mix’s Performance, Debate Scorecards In Split Decision Loss To Jakub Wiklacz At UFC 320

Patchy Mix’s UFC run thus far has continued to be a disappointment, as he came up just short on the scorecards against the debuting Jakub Wiklacz during the UFC 320 preliminary card.

Wiklacz started strong, controlling the first round with his grappling and top pressure. The second round proved to be the most competitive, as Mix rallied with his own pressure and clinch work. Wiklacz, however, focused on body shots to score in his own way.

Mix used his wrestling in the third round to control the action and land strong ground strikes. It wasn’t enough, however, as two of the three judges gave the fight to Wiklacz.

Patchy Mix Drops Decision To Jakub Wiklacz At UFC 320

Patchy Mix is the biggest fraud in UFC history #UFC320 pic.twitter.com/5gz1nNWiWm — sol 🇦🇺 (@thaboysol) October 5, 2025

Booo! That was bad Patchy Mix won that fight ! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) October 5, 2025

I agree with the call close fight — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) October 5, 2025

My mother asked me if I had washed the dishes, i simply replied "Patchy Mix"



She smiled, knowing the dishes were washed. pic.twitter.com/3I0b4z5QV1 — – Bobbye 🥊🥋 (@mmagulio) October 5, 2025

How Patchy Mix had everyone during that 3rd round #UFC320 pic.twitter.com/wD47EsLjrE — Ben Davis (@BenTheBaneDavis) October 5, 2025

Life as a Patchy Mix Hater.

pic.twitter.com/kKpLCezuX5 — Keg. (@GratefulKeg) October 5, 2025

Remember when Patchy Mix was Bellator Champ and calling out Sean O'Malley?



Suga woulda done some bad things to this man!#UFC320 pic.twitter.com/G81cx4S2fT — The Fight Bubble (@thefightbubble) October 5, 2025

We will never forget the “Patchy Mix beats Sean O’Malley” takes — Super Fan🇮🇪 (@McGregorRousey2) October 5, 2025

It’s time for the commentators to stop talking about Patchy Mix like he’s elite because it’s clear he’s not at all. — Mac 11 (@Corey_Mac11) October 5, 2025

Mix, the former Bellator bantamweight champion, made his UFC debut at UFC 316 in June, losing in one-sided fashion to Mario Bautista.

This marked the UFC debut for Wiklacz, the former KSW bantamweight champion. He entered tonight 6-0-1 in his last seven.