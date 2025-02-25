Bisping Says Missing Out On Ilia Topuria Rematch Is ‘Perfect’ For Alexander Volkanovski: ‘He’s No Spring Chicken’

Ilia Topuria’s decision to vacate the featherweight title and move up to lightweight has unexpectedly created a favorable path for Alexander Volkanovski, according to another former UFC champion.

Michael Bisping believes this turn of events has worked out well for “The Great.” Initially anticipating a rematch with Topuria, Volkanovski will now face Diego Lopes for the vacant featherweight belt at UFC 314.

On his YouTube channel, Bisping explained why he thinks this situation benefits the Australian fan favorite.

“This whole thing kind of played out, I think, for the best for Volkanovski,” Bisping said. “I love Volkanovski. He’s a tremendous guy. He’s a legendary fighter — one of the greatest featherweights that the sport’s ever seen — but going up against Topuria again, I don’t know if that was the best idea.”

While Bisping acknowledged that every fight is different, he pointed out that Volkanovski already suffered a brutal knockout loss to Topuria early last year. At 36 years old, “The Count” believes a rematch would have been a tough challenge.

“He’s 36 years old now. Never mind 35 — never mind that curse. He’s 36, he’s no spring chicken.”

Although Volkanovski was eager for a rematch, Bisping sees a real opportunity for him to regain momentum against Lopes.

“He wants to take on the best people, and I respect him for that, and he wanted that rematch with Ilia Topuria,” Bisping said. “He beat him, he knocked him out, and as a fighter, that affects your pride and your ego, and you just want to get that one back. “However, that ship has sailed. Now there’s a real good chance that Volkanovski becomes the champion again, and then who knows, maybe defends again one more time, two more times, makes a few more million dollars. This, if you ask me, is the perfect scenario for Alexander Volkanovski.”

With Volkanovski now set to fight for the vacant featherweight title, UFC 314 presents a pivotal moment in his career. If he can reclaim the belt, it may pave the way for another dominant run at 145 pounds.