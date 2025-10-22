Bo Nickal Backtracks on Khamzat Chimaev Comments: “Was about Wrestling, not MMA”

UFC star Bo Nickal has explained his previous comments regarding his ability to “ragdoll” Khamzat Chimaev if they ever fought.

While Bo Nickal had an incredibly bright start to his mixed martial arts career in the wake of his sensational run in amateur wrestling, many weren’t big fans of how confident or ‘cocky’ he was being in the media. Then, when he was beaten decisively by Reinier de Ridder, there were even more questions regarding his long term future in the sport.

Of course, Bo Nickal is a champion at heart and he wants to go out there and prove he can hang with the very best. Bo has plenty of experience when it comes to dealing with adversity and when he battles Rodolfo Vieira at UFC 322, he’ll be hoping that he can showcase what he’s been able to learn ever since his loss to RDR earlier this year.

Once upon a time, Bo Nickal suggested that he would ragdoll Khamzat Chimaev if they ever met in a competitive environment, which certainly raised a few eyebrows. In a recent interview, he decided to clarify exactly what he meant by that.

Bo Nickal backtracks on Khamzat Chimaev comments

“All the stuff I said about ragdolling him — that was about wrestling, not an MMA fight. In a straight-up freestyle or collegiate match, it’s not competitive. I’m a three-time national champ, a world champion — I’ve beaten the best in the world. But in MMA, that’s a war. That’s a scrap. I’ve got to win fights first, but one day that matchup would be incredible.”