Bo Nickal Returns To Face Veteran Submission Artist At UFC 322 Following First Career Loss

Bo Nickal will be looking to get back to his winning ways.

According to a recent report by MMA journalist Higor Ciconello, Nickal is set to make his Octagon return against veteran submission specialist Rodolfo Vieira in a middleweight showdown at UFC 322 on November 15 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

UFC 322 – LUTA CONFIRMADA 🚨

Bo Nickal vs Rodolfo Vieira



Rodolfo Vieira, pentacampeão mundial de jiu-jitsu vai enfrentar Bo Nickal no UFC 322, marcado para o dia 15 de novembro pic.twitter.com/8ULNomXt6A — Higor Ciconello 🗞 (@higorciconello) September 4, 2025

The UFC 322 card is set to feature a blockbuster double-header. In the main event, reigning UFC welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena will make his first title defense against former lightweight king Islam Makhachev.

Meanwhile, the co-main event will feature former strawweight queen Zhang Weili moving up a division to challenge reigning bantamweight champion Valentina Shevchenko. Additionally, former 170-pound titleholder Leon Edwards will face rising finisher Carlos Prates.

When Did Bo Nickal and Rodolfo Vieira Last Compete In The UFC?

Bo Nickal last stepped into the Octagon at UFC Des Moines this past May, where he suffered the first defeat of his professional MMA career, falling to Reinier de Ridder via second-round TKO.

THE UPSET 🤯



Reinier De Ridder defeats hands Bo Nickal his first loss after brutal knees #UFCDesMoines pic.twitter.com/KoKSDABvQP — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) May 4, 2025

Before that setback, the 29-year-old wrestling phenom had strung together a four-fight winning streak. Nickal now holds a 7-1 professional record, with six of his victories coming by stoppage.

Meanwhile, Rodolfo Vieira will enter UFC 322 riding the momentum of a unanimous decision victory over Tresean Gore at UFC Vegas 108 last month, bouncing back from a February loss to Andre Petroski. “The Black Belt Hunter” has been part of the UFC roster since 2019 and has secured stoppage wins over Armen Petrosyan and Cody Brundage.

He turns the tables in R2 to end it!!!!



Rodolfo Vieira coming with a point to prove tonight 👏 #UFCVegas72 pic.twitter.com/5pcwnzxbFF — UFC (@ufc) April 30, 2023

The 35-year-old Brazilian grappler boasts a professional record of 11-3, with nine victories coming by way of submission and one by knockout.