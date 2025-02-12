UFC

Brandon Royval Describes ‘Severe’ Health Issue That Led To UFC Fight Night Main Event Withdrawal

By Andrew Ravens

Brandon Royval has gone into detail on why he withdrew from his scheduled UFC Fight Night main event against Manel Kape early next month.

The former title challenger is riding a two-fight win streak following his loss to flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja. With Royval out, Kape will now face Asu Almabayev on March 1 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Royval revealed that consecutive concussions forced him to prioritize his health and pull out of the fight, a decision he discussed on his YouTube channel.

“Maybe a couple months back, I had a concussion,” Royval said. “I was just playing it safe, playing it smart. A couple weeks later, when I was recovered, I accepted this fight, which was awesome. Fight Manel Kape. I respect his skills, I respect him as a striker and all that.

“I was training hard for this fight, and being a little reckless and being kind of in the zone for camp, I got another concussion. This one was severely worse,” Royval continued. “It’s been over a week at this point, and I’m still dealing with the repercussions of it and the symptoms of a bad concussion. And because of that reason — adding a weight cut, Manel Kape being a good striker, and this being a predominantly striking match — we felt this would be the safest move. Take some time, recover, recover the right way this time, and fight at a later date. Fight when I can fully train, fully take a punch, and give you guys the best of my ability.”

