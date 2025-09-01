Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape Headlines UFC Vegas 112 To Close Out UFC’s 2025

Flyweight is a division filled with talent, and two prominent names in that division have been chosen to try and close the UFC’s 2025 calendar year with a bang in the main event of UFC Vegas 112.

Former title challenger Brandon Royval and former RIZIN bantamweight champion Manel Kape will face off at the event, which takes place on December 13 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The bout was first reported by Marcel Dorff.

🚨🚨#UFCVegas112🚨🚨



The final UFC fight of 2025 takes place on December 13th. Brandon Royval takes on Manel Kape in the main event of #UFCVegas112 in Las Vegas, Nevada. pic.twitter.com/5SKzcU6WRx — Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 (@BigMarcel24) September 1, 2025

As of September 1, Royval and Kape are both ranked in the top 10 at flyweight at No. 3 and No. 7, respectively. And with Royval having already fallen to champion Alexandre Pantoja — and Pantoja’s expected next title defense against Joshua Van at the end of 2025 or start of 2026 — a win by Kape here could elevate him into the next in line for the Pantoja-Van winner.

Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape To Headline UFC Vegas 112 On December 13

Royval, the former LFA flyweight champion, will be looking to bounce back from a loss to Van at UFC 317 in June. Royval has won five of his last eight — with his losses in that span coming to both Van and Pantoja.

Kape has won two straight and six of his last seven. He’ll come into this bout off a TKO of Asu Almabayev at UFC Vegas 103 in March.

UFC Vegas 112, which takes place one week after UFC 323, will also mark the final UFC broadcast on ESPN in the U.S. before numbered cards and Fight Night events move to Paramount at the start of 2026.