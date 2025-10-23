Brendan Allen Says The Ending of His Reinier de Ridder Bout Was Just “Weird”

UFC middleweight contender Brendan Allen has given his thoughts on the conclusion of his UFC Vancouver main event against Reinier de Ridder.

Heading into his short notice showdown with Reinier de Ridder, Brendan Allen was considered to be a fairly big underdog. In the end, though, not only did he win, but he also forced RDR to quit on the stool between rounds.

While it was a huge moment for Brendan Allen, more fans focused on the fact that de Ridder fell short when he was so close to securing a UFC middleweight title shot. Either way, Allen marches forward in the middleweight division, whereas RDR needs to go back to the drawing board.

In a recent interview, Allen spoke openly about the moments leading up to the stoppage and how he felt about it in the immediate aftermath.

Brendan Allen discusses ending of Reinier de Ridder fight

“I said I would break him going into the fight, and I’ve broke guys before they just kind of like, just let things kind of happen, but never have I went with someone that they didn’t answer the bell. So, yeah, man. It’s very weird.”

“I was listening to my corner still when I saw his like, like out of my peripheral. I saw his corner uh you know like wave it off and then I saw him throw the towel. By the time they threw the towel I knew it was, it was over. So I was shocked but I also kind of expected in that moment because leading up to that moment my corner was like look he can’t even get off the ground like he’s still sitting there. Uh, so I kind of expected it.”