“Bright Futures Ahead Of You” – The TUF Stuff: The Ultimate Fighter Season 33 Episode 12 Recap

Welcome, everyone, to the 12th and final edition of The TUF Stuff!

Each week, I’ll be guiding you through a recap of this season’s edition of The Ultimate Fighter, providing updates on what happens in each episode — from the drama and storylines out of the Octagon, to the looks into who the competing fighters are, to what goes down inside the cage.

This season celebrates the 20th anniversary of TUF. That inaugural season from 2005 helped to influence many future MMA fans, media members, and fighters (yours truly included). And now, two more fighters this summer will get the opportunity to call themselves TUF champions when it’s all said and done.

Last week saw the second flyweight semifinal, with Team Sonnen’s Joseph Morales scoring a highly controversial decision over Team Cormier’s Imanol Rodriguez. Morales will face Alibi Idiris in the flyweight finale during the UFC 319 prelims this Saturday.

Recap of The Ultimate Fighter Season 33 – Episode 12

Now, Team Cormier’s Daniil Donchenko faces Team Sonnen’s Matt Dixon for the right to face Team Cormier’s Rodrigo Sezinando in the welterweight finale at UFC 319!

Let’s get into episode 12 of The Ultimate Fighter!

Out In Las Vegas

As a thank you to the fighters for partaking in the celebration of TUF’s 20th anniversary, Dana White, Daniel Cormier, and Chael Sonnen took the fighters out to Las Vegas. A Vegas Hilton billboard spotlights TUF artwork. Sonnen says while it’s hard for them to call themselves one, considering it’s a competition, tonight is a night they could celebrate their accomplishments. Cormier tells the TUF cast they are all special kids with bright futures ahead of them.

The fighters take time out at Fuhu Restaurant at Resorts World.

Cormier says the attitudes of the teams are telling, with Cormier and his team being wild, while Sonnen and his team acting professional.

TUF House

Members of Team Sonnen sat around a fire, reflecting on how they got to partake in such an experience. Andreaas Binder reflects that he will miss everyone in the TUF House.

Team Sonnen Training Session – Rashad Evans Joins

Assistant Coach Jamie Huey brings in a UFC Hall of Famer to join them with Chael Sonnen unable to join afternoon practice — TUF season two winner and season 10 coach, and former UFC light heavyweight champion, Rashad Evans.

Evans tells the guys that this is a “savage sport” despite the comradery. “You have to tap into that savagery when you’re out there,” Evans said. “Because guess what? That’s what you’re up against.”

"THIS IS A SAVAGE SPORT"



Former TUF champion Rashad Evans stopped by to deliver some wise words! #TUF33 pic.twitter.com/RMfJQzpFAp — The Ultimate Fighter (@UltimateFighter) August 13, 2025

Dixon says Evans is deep and wise from his experience.

Evans works with the team on transitions, saying the best fighters fight in transition. He adds that fighters have to bring the violence and be willing to sacrifice to get to the top.

Matt Dixon Call Home

Dixon receives a call from his family, looking in awe especially at his daughter, whose first two teeth have grown in.

Dixon says this call from his family re-motivated him, reminding him why he’s here and why he does what he does.

Dixon says he’s super grateful he got to do this opportunity, and his family are proud of what he’s doing.

Daniil Donchenko Fight Prep

Cormier says that Donchenko needs to fight smart and creatively, and he needs to out-pressure Dixon.

Donchenko says he saw holes in Dixon’s game and feels he has the ability to knock Dixon out.

Cormier says Dixon will put on pressure and try to brawl with Donchenko — a kind of fight that falls into Donchenko’s hands.

Cormier says the fight will be a war, and that while Dixon likes to bring the fight, Donchenko takes that kind of fight in.

Donchenko says his knees and elbows will go into Dixon’s face and body and promises to do damage. Donchenko compares he and Dixon’s fighting styles to fire and water.

Team Cormier Training Session & TUF House

Michael Chiesa presents Donchenko with a fish, named Papito, Donchenko’s “Fighting Fish.” Donchenko says the gift means a lot to him because of his connection to his late father, whom he spent time fishing with, who passed away following a drug overdose.

An emotional Donchenko says it was that experience that reminded him to enjoy life and take nothing for granted — and to do everything you can to make it yours.

Matt Dixon Fight Prep

Sonnen says Dixon is both the strongest and most conditioned fighter on the team, calling him an animal.

He plays a dangerous game 👀



Coach @ChaelSonnen thoughts on Matt Dixon before hiS upcoming bout! #TUF33 pic.twitter.com/aZA189yc8i — The Ultimate Fighter (@UltimateFighter) August 13, 2025

Sonnen says Dixon has the power to knock Donchenko out, and he’s not sure about the other way around.

Dixon says his plan is to pressure and close the distance, implementing dirty boxing. When asked about taking Donchenko down, Dixon says he’s planning to mix that in.

Dixon says he’s prepared to go to a gritty place to take Donchenko out, calling himself both the better grappler and striker in this fight.

Dixon says we’ll find out if Donchenko is tough enough to take his shots, adding that if the fight is a three-round brawl, he’ll be happy with that.

Sonnen says this will be the fight of the season.

Daniil Donchenko Call Home

Donchenko has a conversation with his girlfriend. Donchenko says it feels strange being away for so long and now seeing her on television screen.

Donchenko’s girlfriend says the family is all supporting him and plenty of people are asking about him. Donchenko says he really misses her and will see her soon.

The Fight: Danill Donchenko vs. Matt Dixon

—–IF YOU HAVEN’T WATCHED THE EPISODE AND DON’T WANT TO BE SPOILED, THIS IS YOUR CHANCE TO TURN AWAY NOW.———

Both fighters weigh in at 171. The fight is on!

Roybert Echeverria says the two have different kinds of striking styles. He wants to see how Donchenko reacts to Dixon’s pressure. Tumelo Manyamala says Donchenko says he’s good at countering the kind of pressure Dixon brings, with kicks included.

Dana White says this is perhaps the best of the semifinal matchups. He says both are explosive strikers who look for knockouts.

He carries that Ukrainian heritage on his back at all times 💪



Daniil Donchenko is ready for this moment! #TUF33 pic.twitter.com/7r3s2q5cd6 — The Ultimate Fighter (@UltimateFighter) August 13, 2025

Danill Donchenko vs. Matt Dixon

Round 1

The two move to the center. Dixon pressures Donchenko to the fence and lands an elbow. Donchenko tries to come in and Dixon clinches him against the fence. Donchenko pressure. Dixon lands a knee. Clinch battle and both men score. Knee to the body by Donchenko. Left hand by Dixon. Low kicks by Donchenko. Body shot by Donchenko. Dixon presses Donchenko to the fence again. Donchenko lands a strong elbow. Series of punches! But they’re landing on the back of the head! Referee Marc Smith calls time out!

The doctor clears Dixon, who is bloodied. Smith gives Donchenko a hard warning. Low kick by Donchenko. Donchenko tries to pressure. Right hand by Dixon. Donchenko lands a small flurry, but Donchenko is briefly dropped by a right hand! The two trading! One-two by Dixon, but Donchenko lands a power shot. More power shots! Donchenko pressures Dixon to the fence! Dixon goes down! Ground-and-pound! That’s it!

Danill Donchenko wins an explosive battle to reach the final!

Winner: Donchenko via first-round KO

Conclusion

Cormier says this was a fight that they all expected. White says Donchenko came to knock Dixon out, but Dixon fought back. Dixon ended up rocking Donchenko, but Cormier told Donchenko to take his time and search for opportunities. That came with an elbow that busted Dixon open.

Sonnen and Cormier says Dixon could have taken a DQ win, but Sonnen says that’s not the way the game is played — and Dixon followed that. Cormier says Dixon “got up and fought like a man.” White, however, says he doesn’t think Dixon was recovered fully when he chose to continue. Sonnen said he knew at that point Donchenko had won.

Cormier says Donchenko was the better fighter. White, however, gives credit to both men.

Dixon says he wanted a fight like this and called Donchenko a warrior.

Donchenko is hyped to be in the finale. He says he’ll be proud of himself today, but the next day it’s back to work as he chases the TUF title.

Face-offs are then held for the finale fights: Team Sonnen’s Joseph Morales vs. Team Cormier’s Alibi Idiris at flyweight and Rodrigo Sezinando vs. Danill Donchenko (both of Team Cormier) at welterweight.

Thanks for joining me on this ride for season 33 of TUF and for the final edition of The TUF Stuff!