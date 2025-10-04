UFC

“Brutal” – Fans And Fighters React As Edmen Shahbazyan Nails Buzzer-Beater Finish Of Andre Muniz At UFC 320

By Thomas Albano

It seems as though Edmen Shahbazyan really has upward momentum going for him now, as he scored a late first-round finish of Andre Muniz during the UFC 320 prelims.

After a competitive opening to the fight, Muniz briefly stunned Shahbazyan and attempted a takedown. Shahbazyan, however, managed to reverse momentum with sharp counterstriking.

Late in the round, “The Golden Boy” landed a sharp left hand that wobbled Muniz, swarming him with a flurry of shots. Shahbazyan landed strong ground-and-pound, putting Muniz out and forcing a referee stoppage with only two ticks left in the opening frame.

Edmen Shahbazyan Gets First-Round Finish Of UFC 320

Shahbazyan has now won three straight and five of seven since returning from a one-year layoff in December 2022.

After previously going on a nine-fight win streak in his career, Muniz has now lost four of his last five.

