“Brutal” – Fans And Fighters React As Edmen Shahbazyan Nails Buzzer-Beater Finish Of Andre Muniz At UFC 320

It seems as though Edmen Shahbazyan really has upward momentum going for him now, as he scored a late first-round finish of Andre Muniz during the UFC 320 prelims.

After a competitive opening to the fight, Muniz briefly stunned Shahbazyan and attempted a takedown. Shahbazyan, however, managed to reverse momentum with sharp counterstriking.

Late in the round, “The Golden Boy” landed a sharp left hand that wobbled Muniz, swarming him with a flurry of shots. Shahbazyan landed strong ground-and-pound, putting Muniz out and forcing a referee stoppage with only two ticks left in the opening frame.

Two seconds left, and Shahbazyan smashes Muniz to the R1 TKO win. Brutal. — Drake Riggs (@DrakeRiggs_) October 5, 2025

Great win for Edmen Shahbazyan #UFC320 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) October 5, 2025

Las Vegas Edmen wins again great performance #ufc320 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) October 5, 2025

Edmen Shahbazyan gets the big finish late in the first round as he knocks down Andre Muniz and brutalizes him with elbows to get the finish. #UFC320 — Ryan Frederick (@ryanjfrederick) October 5, 2025

Shahbazyan finally learning how to fight or just easier matchups? #UFC320 — Fight Ghost (@Fight_Ghost) October 5, 2025

Edmen Shahbazyan now the 16th #DWCS vet to have 9 or more wins in the UFC.#UFC320 — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) October 5, 2025

Shahbazyan has now won three straight and five of seven since returning from a one-year layoff in December 2022.

After previously going on a nine-fight win streak in his career, Muniz has now lost four of his last five.