Bryan Battle vs. Nursulton Ruziboev Off UFC 319 Following Battle’s Weight Miss

UFC 319 has taken yet another hit as a result of the sole weight miss that occurred for the card.

Per an announcement from the promotion, the early prelim bout between Bryan Battle and Nursulton Ruziboev has been scrapped due to Battle missing weight.

Battle weighed in at 190 pounds, four pounds above the non-title middleweight limit.

Initial reports claimed that Battle vs. Ruziboev would proceed, with Battle forfeiting 30 percent of his purse.

As of press time, it’s unclear what in the circumstances changed that led the fight to being canceled.

This is Battle’s second straight scheduled contest that saw him significantly miss weight — and doing so in a heavier weight class this time around. Battle weighed in at 175 pounds for a scheduled welterweight bout against Randy Brown at UFC 310.

Battle is unbeaten in his last five fights.

This is the third fight in the last 26 hours that UFC 319 has lost. The scheduled prelim headliner between King Green and Carlos Diego Ferreira was canceled after Green withdrew due to injury. Then, the welterweight TUF Finale fight between Rodrigo Sezinando and Daniil Donchenko was pushed back to Noche UFC 3 due to injury to Sezinando.

UFC 319 will proceed on with 12 fights — down from its scheduled 15 after Baysangur Susurkaev’s quick turnaround from the Dana White’s Contender Series premiere.