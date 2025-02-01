UFC’s Bryce Mitchell Releases Statement Addressing Backlash To Hitler Comments: ‘I’m Definitely Not A Nazi’

Bryce Mitchell has released a statement in response to the massive backlash he has received in the wake of pro-Adolf Hitler comments he made on a podcast.

In the first episode of his new podcast, ArkanSanity, Mitchell appeared to defend Hitler, the dictator and leader of Germany under Nazi rule. The UFC featherweight claimed that while Hitler wasn’t “perfect,” he was “a good guy.”

“I honestly think Hitler was a good guy, based upon my own research, not my public education and indoctrination,” Mitchell said. “He fought for his country, he wanted to purify it by kicking the greedy Jews out who were destroying his country and turning them all into gays. Was Hitler perfect? No, but he was fighting for his people. He wanted a pure nation.”

After significant backlash, Mitchell took to Instagram Saturday, attempting to walk back elements of his remarks.

“I’m sorry I sounded insensitive,” Mitchell said in the statement, released on his Instagram account. “I definitely was not trying to offend anybody, but I know I did. I know that a lot of people died in the Holocaust, and that’s a fact. Hitler did a lot of evil things, I think we can all agree on that. I’m definitely not a nazi, and definitely do not condone any of the evil things he did.”

Mitchell added in the post’s description that, [sic] “in the future i will b much more considerate wen talkin about the suffering of all peoples.”

Mitchell’s original comments, in spite of the apology released today, also had him claiming that the Holocaust was not real, stating “there’s no possible way they could’ve burned and cremated 6 million bodies…” and putting the blame for its existence on the public education system.

Several fighters and MMA media members came out with criticism targeted toward Mitchell in the wake of his comments. UFC CEO Dana White stated that he was “beyond disgusted” with Mitchell’s comments. White, however, confirmed that Mitchell would not be cut or punished, citing “free speech.”

Another UFC star, Conor McGregor, would come under fire mere hours later for a profanity-laced rant filled with ethnic and racial slurs fired against Khabib Nurmagomedov.