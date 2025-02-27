‘Mitchell’s Toughest Opponent Yet…Outside Of Basic Science’ – Fans React To Bryce Mitchell vs. Jean Silva Joining UFC 314 Card

Rising UFC featherweight contender Jean Silva has had his wish to share the cage with Bryce Mitchell granted.
Dana White returned to Instagram Live late Wednesday night to announced some big additions to the UFC 313 and UFC 314 pay-per-view cards.
Alongside the news that Rafael Fiziev will be replacing the injured Dan Hooker to run it back with Justin Gaethje in the co-main event on March 8, the UFC CEO revealed a big battle at 145 pounds between the polarizing Mitchell and the surging Silva set for Miami on April 12.
The Fighting Nerds standout staked his claim for the opportunity to make “Thug Nasty” pay for his recent pro-Adolf Hitler, Nazi-sympathizing comments after recording another brutal knockout victory at the UFC Fight Night in Seattle last weekend.
“Lord” is now 4-0 in the Octagon, with all of his wins in the UFC coming via knockout. He’ll hope to continue that trend at the expense of ranked opposition in Mitchell.
The announcement unsurprisingly drew reactions across the MMA community. From predictions either way to questions over the UFC awarding Mitchell a big fight on a prominent card in spite of his antisemitic remarks, plenty of takes appeared.