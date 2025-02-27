‘Mitchell’s Toughest Opponent Yet…Outside Of Basic Science’ – Fans React To Bryce Mitchell vs. Jean Silva Joining UFC 314 Card

Rising UFC featherweight contender Jean Silva has had his wish to share the cage with Bryce Mitchell granted.

Dana White returned to Instagram Live late Wednesday night to announced some big additions to the UFC 313 and UFC 314 pay-per-view cards.

Alongside the news that Rafael Fiziev will be replacing the injured Dan Hooker to run it back with Justin Gaethje in the co-main event on March 8, the UFC CEO revealed a big battle at 145 pounds between the polarizing Mitchell and the surging Silva set for Miami on April 12.

The Fighting Nerds standout staked his claim for the opportunity to make “Thug Nasty” pay for his recent pro-Adolf Hitler, Nazi-sympathizing comments after recording another brutal knockout victory at the UFC Fight Night in Seattle last weekend.

“Lord” is now 4-0 in the Octagon, with all of his wins in the UFC coming via knockout. He’ll hope to continue that trend at the expense of ranked opposition in Mitchell.

The announcement unsurprisingly drew reactions across the MMA community. From predictions either way to questions over the UFC awarding Mitchell a big fight on a prominent card in spite of his antisemitic remarks, plenty of takes appeared.

Mitchell’s toughest opponent yet… outside of basic science 😅 pic.twitter.com/J2D3baz4ng — The Jab Lab (@The_Jab_Lab) February 27, 2025

A fighting nerd against a flat earther with a love for Hitler. Only in the UFC. https://t.co/Arj6EEIYCO — Stephie Haynes (@CrooklynMMA) February 27, 2025

Don’t let Bryce see this picture of his own face or he might freak out again. https://t.co/hUOLMX9KSd — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) February 27, 2025

I've been driving the Jean Silva bangwagon and God I hope he wins, but this is an incredibly winnable fight for Mitchell https://t.co/qY0R36SC70 — Jed Meshew II (@JedKMeshew) February 27, 2025

Jean has always been the most tolerable “fighting nerd”. I respect him for being open to fighting a grappler early in his UFC career unlike those other 2 punks Prates and Ruffy https://t.co/uX3yxYsZAj — King Bobby👑🇿🇦 (@JustinHerronUFC) February 27, 2025

Jean boutta make him think the world’s a cube LMFAO https://t.co/lzGWONYLNU — michael (@MysticFook) February 27, 2025

#UFC314 is about to fucking bang. I'm excited as fuck https://t.co/Jiw54ckd4C — fever 🦇 (@feverdream1351) February 27, 2025

Silva’s gonna beat his ass so bad he’ll finally admit the earth isn’t flat https://t.co/IlRaUogv09 — Juggernaut‼️ (@JuggernautJDN) February 27, 2025

April 12 – we are all Jean Silva. https://t.co/JwpX94bU2L — Robbie Fox (@RobbieBarstool) February 27, 2025

Jean Silva becoming one of the biggest stars in the featherweight division has been an excellent development to 2025. I’ve felt a burnout with MMA lately, this has injected life back into my interest https://t.co/jHGNM3fX2L — Omni-Man’s MMA Burner (@zachharknessmma) February 27, 2025

I don't normally wish any fighter harm, but Mitchell? I wish him harm. I hope its swift, and the ref is a little extra slow in ending the fight. https://t.co/Ad0qJ98cK1 — Joshua Sia (@Slayer_Tip) February 27, 2025

SILVA WILL DESTROY THIS FOOL https://t.co/0JFwbzijpK — 𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐤𝐞𝐬𝐟𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 (@phillikesfights) February 27, 2025

Normalize being absurdly active

Can't wait to see the kid back in there in 6 weeks https://t.co/CfC9pjVIx2 — DankMMA✝️🏴‍☠️🦜 (@DankalaevMMA) February 27, 2025