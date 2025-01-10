HomeNewsUFC
(UFC.com)

Gilbert Burns Set For UFC 314 Return In Miami, Faces Undefeated Prospect

By Kyle Dimond

A big fight in the welterweight division is the first major matchup to have been reported for the UFC’s return to Miami on April 12. Ag. Fight revealed that the former UFC welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns will be back in Miami for the second consecutive year to take on the undefeated Michael Morales.

Burns is currently coming off the biggest winless streak of his career after losing his last three bouts inside the Octagon. In May of 2023, he suffered an injury in his defeat to Belal Muhammad, returning the following year in Miami where he was finished by Jack Della Maddalena. His difficult run of form continued last September where he lost a unanimous decision to Sean Brady over five rounds at the UFC Apex.

In order to return to the win column, the #8-ranked contender will need to be the first man to defeat Ecuador’s Morales in 17 fights. The 25-year old arrived in the UFC back in 2022 after earning his contract via Dana White’s Contender Series and he has made quiet the impression ever since.

He has since beaten the likes of Neil Magny, Jake Matthews and Max Griffin to put together a five-fight winning streak inside the Octagon which has earned him the #12-spot in the top 15. With 12 wins via knockout, Morales is a dangerous contender who will be hoping to earn the biggest win of his career to date in Miami.

For “Durinho”, beating a highly regarded rising star like Morales could be the confidence boost that he needs to re-establish himself as a serious player at the top of the welterweight division.

Though the fight was not a done deal at the time, Burns recently spoke about the potential matchup during an episode of the Show Me The Money Podcast. He gave Morales plenty of praise before saying that despite it being a tough fight for both of them, like his friend Renato Moicano, he “cannot afford to lose”.

Related News

Top Stories

UFC Store

Latest MMA News: UFC, PFL and More

Joe Rogan Retracts Claim Of Jon Jones’ Pay Demand For Tom Aspinall Fight: ‘Dana Contacted Me…’

UFC
Joe Rogan is backpedaling on his recent assertion regarding Jon Jones' potential title fight...

Former Champ-Champ Henry Cejudo Opens As Betting Underdog For UFC Seattle Main Event vs. Song Yadong

UFC
February 22 is a huge date for the former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion,...

Coach: Social Media Detox Will Take Sean O’Malley To The ‘Next Level’

UFC
Sean O'Malley's coach is confident of seeing an improved iteration of the former UFC...

Payton Talbott Has Surprise Opponent In Mind After UFC 311 Return: ‘He Has This Vendetta Against Women’

UFC
Payton Talbott was one of the breakout stars of 2024 after extending his winning...

Ranked UFC Featherweight Calls Brian Ortega Out For ‘Massive’ Clash At UFC London

UFC
Brian Ortega has not been the most active contender in the featherweight division for...

Islam Makhachev’s Manager On P4P Debate: Jon Jones ‘Can’t Beat Gane, Stipe & Be In The Top 5’

UFC
The manager of UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev has a firm take on Jon...

Renato Moicano Explains Why Size Won’t Affect Ilia Topuria Finding Success At Lightweight

UFC
UFC lightweight contender Renato Moicano has little doubt that featherweight champion Ilia Topuria would...

Reinier de Ridder Vows To ‘Wreck’ Kevin Holland At UFC 311 After Not Going ‘Full Throttle’ In Debut

UFC
UFC newcomer Reinier de Ridder may not have majorly impressed in his debut, but...

Islam Makhachev Recalls Being ‘Upset’ At Michael Chandler’s UFC Title Shot: ‘One Fight, He Beat Dan Hooker’ 

UFC
UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev got his shot at gold in 2022, but he...
MMA News

A trusted source for UFC and MMA news since 2002