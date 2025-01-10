Gilbert Burns Set For UFC 314 Return In Miami, Faces Undefeated Prospect

A big fight in the welterweight division is the first major matchup to have been reported for the UFC’s return to Miami on April 12. Ag. Fight revealed that the former UFC welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns will be back in Miami for the second consecutive year to take on the undefeated Michael Morales.

Burns is currently coming off the biggest winless streak of his career after losing his last three bouts inside the Octagon. In May of 2023, he suffered an injury in his defeat to Belal Muhammad, returning the following year in Miami where he was finished by Jack Della Maddalena. His difficult run of form continued last September where he lost a unanimous decision to Sean Brady over five rounds at the UFC Apex.

In order to return to the win column, the #8-ranked contender will need to be the first man to defeat Ecuador’s Morales in 17 fights. The 25-year old arrived in the UFC back in 2022 after earning his contract via Dana White’s Contender Series and he has made quiet the impression ever since.

He has since beaten the likes of Neil Magny, Jake Matthews and Max Griffin to put together a five-fight winning streak inside the Octagon which has earned him the #12-spot in the top 15. With 12 wins via knockout, Morales is a dangerous contender who will be hoping to earn the biggest win of his career to date in Miami.

For “Durinho”, beating a highly regarded rising star like Morales could be the confidence boost that he needs to re-establish himself as a serious player at the top of the welterweight division.

Though the fight was not a done deal at the time, Burns recently spoke about the potential matchup during an episode of the Show Me The Money Podcast. He gave Morales plenty of praise before saying that despite it being a tough fight for both of them, like his friend Renato Moicano, he “cannot afford to lose”.