Cain Velasquez Signs As Global Fight League Team Manager Weeks Before Sentencing For Attempted Murder Charge
Image: @officialcainvelasquez/Instagram

By Pranav Pandey

Cain Velasquez is now set to channel his fighting spirit into a managerial role with one of the newest MMA organizations on the scene.

On Friday, the Global Fight League (GFL) revealed in an official statement that former UFC heavyweight champion Velasquez has signed on with the promotion as a team manager. Accompanying him in this venture is his trusted associate, the esteemed American Kickboxing Academy coach Javier Mendez, who will take on the role of head coach for Velasquez’s team.

This announcement comes at a pivotal moment, as Velasquez is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 24 for sentencing related to attempted murder charges. In August 2024, he entered a no-contest plea in a California court to charges including felony attempted murder, assault, and multiple weapons-related offenses arising from a February 2022 altercation.

The 42-year-old Californian is facing allegations of firing several shots at Harry Goularte, who was allegedly involved in molesting Velasquez’s then-four-year-old son. In the chaos of the high-speed pursuit, Velasquez struck Goularte’s stepfather, Paul Bender, instead.

Velasquez was arrested without resistance by local authorities and, due to the severity of the charges, spent eight months in incarceration. He was eventually granted bail in November 2022, set at a $1 million bond.

GFL is set to make its debut in April, though the exact date remains under wraps. Unlike traditional formats, GFL introduces a league-based structure with playoffs, offering a fresh approach by incorporating a team-oriented format, unlike the PFL’s individual-centric model.

The promotion has already signed an impressive roster of over 300 fighters, many of whom are well-known names from major organizations like the UFC, Bellator, and PFL. Notable fighters such as Paige VanZant, Tyron Woodley, Luke Rockhold, and other prominent figures will headline the action.

