“Me and Jean Silva Are Going to Have the Belt on the Same Day” – Caio Borralho Predicts Dual Championship Glory

Caio Borralho thinks it’s just a matter of time before the Fighting Nerds take over the UFC.

Over the last couple of years, there have been few fighters more exciting to watch than Borralho and his teammate, Jean Silva. Both have absolutely dominated their respective division’s thus far, with Borralho boasting a perfect 7-0 record inside the Octagon. In September, he’ll look to secure his 10th straight win and, more importantly, a shot at the middleweight title when he meets the division’s top-ranked contender, Nassourdine Imavov, at UFC Paris.

A week later, Silva will look score the biggest win of his career when he meets former featherweight title challenger Diego Lopes at Noche UFC in San Antonio.

If both fighters come out on top, Borralho believes he and Silva could end up becoming UFC champions on the same night.

“I think me and Jean Silva are going to have the belt on the same day,” Borralho told MMA Junkie. “That’s what we’re planning! We live our dreams, and there’s a lot of power inside of it, you know? So we’re going to keep doing big things—great things—inside and outside the Octagon. You guys just need to watch!”

Caio Borralho and Jean Silva Ride into a Pair of Potential Title Eliminators with a Heap of Momentum

Like Borralho, Silva is unbeaten inside the Octagon, going 5-0 and riding a 13-fight win streak that dates back to November 2018. After landing a first-round KO over Melsik Baghdasaryan in April, ‘Lord’ made a relatively quick turnaround, accepting the challenge of Bryce Mitchell seven weeks later at UFC 314.

Silva submitted ‘Thug Nasty’ in the second via ninja choke, rendering Mitchell unconscious with just over a minute to go in the round.

Meanwhile, Borralho goes into his next bout coming off a unanimous decision win over Jared Cannonier in August. Before that, he landed a highlight-reel KO over Paul Craig at UFC 301. He currently sits as the sixth-ranked contender in the middleweight division.