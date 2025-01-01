HomeNewsUFC
Calvin Kattar, Youssef Zalal
Images: UFC/Zuffa LLC

Calvin Kattar vs. Youssef Zalal In The Works For UFC Fight Night On Feb. 15

"The Moroccan Devil" looks headed for a big opportunity in 2025.

By Harvey Leonard

Veteran UFC featherweight contender Calvin Kattar will need to defend his spot in the rankings this year following a difficult period.

After a battering at the hands of Max Holloway, Kattar (23-8) kept his name close to the title picture in 2022 by being on the opposite end of a destructive display against Giga Chikadze.

But “The Boston Finisher” hasn’t had his hand raised since. He fell on the wrong side of a contentious split decision against Josh Emmett, lost to Arnold Allen after tearing his ACL mid-fight, and most recently failed to spoil Aljamain Sterling’s featherweight debut at UFC 300.

With that losing skid in mind, Kattar will unsurprisingly be fighting down the pecking order in 2025. And should plans come to fruition, that’ll seemingly be against the charging Youssef Zalal (16-5-1).

The fight was announced by Zalal during an appearance on the JAXXON Podcast.

Zalal exited the UFC in 2022 after going 0-3-1 across a four-fight run, in which he lost to Ilia Topuria, Seungwoo Choi, and Sean Woodson. But since working his way back with three wins on the regional scene, he’s been unstoppable.

The 28-year-old Moroccan went 3-0 under the UFC banner in 2024, submitting Billy Quarantillo, Jarno Errens, and Jack Shore to earn a shot at the rankings and the featherweight top 10.

With this addition, the current fights expected to take place at the UFC Fight Night on Feb. 15 are as follows:

  • Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory Rodrigues (middleweight main event)
  • Edson Barboza vs. Steve Garcia (featherweight)
  • Calvin Kattar vs. Youssef Zalal (featherweight)
  • Yuneisy Duben vs. Carli Judice (women’s flyweight)
  • Ismael Bonfim vs. Nazim Sadykhov (lightweight)
  • Gabriel Bonfim vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov (welterweight)
  • Jose Delgado vs. Connor Matthews (featherweight)
  • Billy Ray Goff vs. Nikolay Veretennikov (welterweight)
  • Dylan Budka vs. Edmen Shahbazyan (middleweight)
  • Vince Morales vs. Elijah Smith (bantamweight)
  • Jesus Aguilar vs. Rafael Estevam (lightweight)
  • Don’Tale Mayes vs. Valter Walker (heavyweight)
  • Kaue Fernandes vs. Jared Gordon (lightweight)
Related News

Top Stories

UFC Store

Latest MMA News: UFC, PFL and More

Khabib Nurmagomedov Sees Only 1 Big Fight For Alexandre Pantoja: ‘If I’m A Promoter Like Dana…’

UFC
In Khabib Nurmagomedov’s view, there’s only one compelling matchup left for UFC Flyweight Champion...

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Joe Pyfer Targeted For UFC Mexico On March 29

UFC
The UFC is set to return to Mexico in the first quarter of this...

Merab Dvalishvili On Goal Of 4 UFC Title Defenses In 2025: Yan In March, O’Malley In April…

UFC
UFC Bantamweight Champion Merab Dvalishvili intends on living up to his "Machine" moniker in...

Former UFC Champ Sees Weakness In Jiří Procházka, Backs Jamahal Hill For UFC 311 Fight

UFC
Jiří Procházka doesn't have what it takes to defeat Jamahal Hill in their upcoming...

UFC Fighter With 1 Win In Last 5 Backtracks On Retirement: ‘I’m Still In It 100 Percent’

UFC
At UFC 309 last month, it appeared that Damon Jackson's MMA career had come...

Michael Bisping Includes Khamzat Chimaev & Tatiana Suarez On List of Likely New UFC Champions In 2025

UFC
The last two years have produced a staggering amount of title changes in the...

Undefeated UFC Contender Handed 6-Month Suspension For Second Failed Drug Test

UFC
Azamat Murzakanov will be spending the first few months of 2025 on the side...

‘No One Beats DDP’ – Fans Debate Khamzat Chimaev Being Betting Favorite To End 2025 As UFC MW Champion

UFC
The odds are in for the UFC's champions in 2025, and the betting line...

Jon Jones Reflects On Achievements In 2024: ‘Defeated The Greatest Heavyweight In UFC History…’

UFC
UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones has been looking back on this year, and it's...
MMA News

A trusted source for UFC and MMA news since 2002