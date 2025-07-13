‘Can A Lighter Lewis Defend Aspinall’s Takedowns?’ – Fans & Fighters React To Derrick Lewis Ending Tallison Teixeira’s Undefeated Streak In Under A Minute At UFC Nashville

“The Black Beast” continues to deliver with highlight performances (which may include removing his fight trunks), needing just 35 seconds to put away Tallison Teixeira in the main event of UFC Nashville.

A punching exchange seemed to hinder Lewis’ vision almost right away, with a knuckle from Teixeira going into it. Because it came from a punch, however, the referee did not stop the fight.

Lewis, however, landed a powerful left hook that dropped Teixeira. He then swarmed on Teixeira with follow-up strikes, and despite Teixeira making it to his feet after some struggle, the referee waved the action off, giving “The Black Beast” another knockout win to extend his UFC record.

Derrick Lewis KOs Tallison Teixeira, Handing Him First Loss, At UFC Nashville

Can a lighter derrick Lewis defend aspinals takedowns — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 13, 2025

Horrible time to stop a fight! #UFCNashvile — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 13, 2025

Bad stoppage 🤦🏾‍♂️ #UFCNashvile — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 13, 2025

Black beast still got it!! — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 13, 2025

Derrick Lewis when he’s an underdog against an up and comer that nobody knows: pic.twitter.com/2NeOgvd6Gh — Super Fan🇮🇪 (@McGregorRousey2) July 13, 2025

Derrick Lewis when he’s an underdog against an unknown opponent pic.twitter.com/HdC2Y01d1N — Show Me the Money Podcast (@showmethepod) July 13, 2025

Please keep giving Derrick Lewis shitty opponents until he’s 50 so he can keep doing this, it’s great to see yearly pic.twitter.com/zPoTB6GGqc — Homelander MMA (@HomelanderMMA) July 13, 2025

Lewis has now won three of his last four fights, which includes finishes of Marcos Rogério de Lima and Rodrigo Nascimento.

Teixeira suffers the first pro loss of his career. This marked just his second UFC bout, debuting in a performance bonus-earning win over Justin Tafa at UFC 312 in February.