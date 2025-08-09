“Can We Not Have CLD In The Apex Anymore?” – Fighters & Fans React To Christian Leroy Duncan Putting Away Eryk Anders With Spinning Elbow Attack At UFC Vegas 109

Add another highlight finish to the track record of Christian Leroy Duncan, as he scored a first-round knockout of Eryk Anders to open the UFC Vegas 109 main card.
CLD found himself in some foul trouble early, landing an eye poke in the opening seconds, followed by an accidental groin shot not long after.
Nonetheless, CLD seemed to get the better of Anders in the striking exchanges. He notably saw Anders dropping his hands on leg kick attacks.
On one of these attacks, Leroy Duncan landed a spinning back elbow that rocked Anders. After some follow-up shots on the ground, the fight came to a quick close.
Christian Leroy Duncan KOs Eryk Anders With Elbow, Punch Barrage At UFC Vegas 109
CLD, the former Cage Warriors middleweight champion, is now 5-2 in the Octagon, having won four of his last five.
Anders is 2-2 in his last four.