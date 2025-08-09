“Can We Not Have CLD In The Apex Anymore?” – Fighters & Fans React To Christian Leroy Duncan Putting Away Eryk Anders With Spinning Elbow Attack At UFC Vegas 109

Add another highlight finish to the track record of Christian Leroy Duncan, as he scored a first-round knockout of Eryk Anders to open the UFC Vegas 109 main card.

CLD found himself in some foul trouble early, landing an eye poke in the opening seconds, followed by an accidental groin shot not long after.

Nonetheless, CLD seemed to get the better of Anders in the striking exchanges. He notably saw Anders dropping his hands on leg kick attacks.

On one of these attacks, Leroy Duncan landed a spinning back elbow that rocked Anders. After some follow-up shots on the ground, the fight came to a quick close.

Can we not have CLD at the Apex anymore.. he's done enough to never fight there again #UFCVegas109 — The Fight Analyst (@GarrettKerman_) August 9, 2025

Great work for CLD Hard work pays off #UFCVegas109 — Jake 'White Kong' Hadley (@JakeHadleyMMA) August 9, 2025

Wow CLD with a crazy finish! #UFCVegas109 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) August 9, 2025

What a KO from CLD. Nasty. — Peter Carroll (@PetesyCarroll) August 9, 2025

CLD uses his 2 free fouls in the first 30 seconds



Smart man, now he gets to fight a compromised opponent #UFCVegas109 — Casual MMA (@CasualMMAinc) August 9, 2025

CLD lands the spinning elbow and grabs a massive Round 1 KO to hand Eryk Anders just the second TKO loss of his career. Massive performance from CLD who needed a big win like this. #UFCVegas109 — Patrick Danna (@patdannamma) August 9, 2025

Shame on whoever let Eryk Anders take this fight man. CLD is a stud. — Cody Merrow (@cody_merrow) August 9, 2025

CLD Title Run Starts Right Here 🏆#UFCVegas109 pic.twitter.com/YomzwybUb7 — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) August 9, 2025

CLD IS THE ONE FOR ME



SPINNING ELBOW KNOCKOUT #UFCVegas109

pic.twitter.com/5BiTnvdpbF — UFC FIFTH ROUND (@UFCFIFTHROUND) August 9, 2025

CLD, the former Cage Warriors middleweight champion, is now 5-2 in the Octagon, having won four of his last five.

Anders is 2-2 in his last four.