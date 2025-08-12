Carlos Prates Explains How Smoking Cigarettes Helps His Weight Cut Ahead Of UFC 319 Return

Cigarettes seem to be a constant companion in Carlos Prates’ daily grind.
Prates is set to make his Octagon return this Saturday, August 16, at UFC 319, where he will face veteran welterweight Geoff Neal at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The bout was originally scheduled for UFC 314 last April, but an injury to “Handz of Steel” forced the fight to be postponed.
“The Nightmare” is celebrated for his explosive finishes inside the cage. Outside the Octagon, though, he’s equally notorious for his hard-living lifestyle, often seen indulging in alcohol and, most notably, as a dedicated chain smoker in his social media posts.
Despite numerous warnings from his coaches about the health risks, Prates openly admits to smoking daily. Even while actively competing, lighting up before and after fights has become a deeply ingrained ritual he refuses to break.
Carlos Prates Claims Smoking Cigarettes Supports His Weight Cut
During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Carlos Prates was questioned about whether he had cut back on his smoking ahead of his fight with Geoff Neal. The Fighting Nerds standout openly admitted his enduring love for cigarettes, revealing that he still lights up around eight smokes a day.
“The Nightmare” revealed he’s attempted to reduce his smoking, but doing so led to overeating. He ultimately accepted that he’d rather light up than risk struggling with weight cuts.
Prates last stepped into the Octagon at UFC Kansas City this past April, where his 10-fight knockout streak was snapped by a unanimous decision defeat to Ian Garry. Before experiencing his first UFC loss, “The Nightmare” was riding a four-fight winning streak, featuring dominant finishes over notable opponents like Neil Magny and Li Jingliang.
Carlos Prates, who secured his UFC contract in August 2023 via Dana White’s Contender Series, boasts a professional record of 21-7, with an impressive 19 victories coming by way of stoppage.