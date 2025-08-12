Carlos Prates Explains How Smoking Cigarettes Helps His Weight Cut Ahead Of UFC 319 Return

Cigarettes seem to be a constant companion in Carlos Prates’ daily grind.

Prates is set to make his Octagon return this Saturday, August 16, at UFC 319, where he will face veteran welterweight Geoff Neal at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The bout was originally scheduled for UFC 314 last April, but an injury to “Handz of Steel” forced the fight to be postponed.

FIREWORKS targeted for #UFC319 as Geoff Neal and Carlos Prates have agreed to rebook their welterweight matchup in Chicago. Who ya' got? 🧨🔥 pic.twitter.com/cFULTkS70V — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) July 2, 2025

“The Nightmare” is celebrated for his explosive finishes inside the cage. Outside the Octagon, though, he’s equally notorious for his hard-living lifestyle, often seen indulging in alcohol and, most notably, as a dedicated chain smoker in his social media posts.

Despite numerous warnings from his coaches about the health risks, Prates openly admits to smoking daily. Even while actively competing, lighting up before and after fights has become a deeply ingrained ritual he refuses to break.

Carlos Prates Claims Smoking Cigarettes Supports His Weight Cut

During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Carlos Prates was questioned about whether he had cut back on his smoking ahead of his fight with Geoff Neal. The Fighting Nerds standout openly admitted his enduring love for cigarettes, revealing that he still lights up around eight smokes a day.

“The Nightmare” revealed he’s attempted to reduce his smoking, but doing so led to overeating. He ultimately accepted that he’d rather light up than risk struggling with weight cuts.

“Sometimes I start to smoke a little bit less, but it’s hard,” Carlos Prates said. “I get really excited, and I want to eat. I cannot eat pizza all day, so I prefer to smoke rather than have some problem with making weight… I like to smoke before I go to the stadium. We cannot smoke in the locker room. Smoke before, then I go there.”

Carlos Prates says smoking cigarettes helps with his weight cut 🚬



"It's hard [to smoke less]. I get really excited and I want to eat. I cannot eat pizza all day, so I prefer to smoke rather than have some problem with making weight.



I like to smoke before I go to to stadium.… pic.twitter.com/vwXi9R5NW1 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 12, 2025

Prates last stepped into the Octagon at UFC Kansas City this past April, where his 10-fight knockout streak was snapped by a unanimous decision defeat to Ian Garry. Before experiencing his first UFC loss, “The Nightmare” was riding a four-fight winning streak, featuring dominant finishes over notable opponents like Neil Magny and Li Jingliang.

Carlos Prates, who secured his UFC contract in August 2023 via Dana White’s Contender Series, boasts a professional record of 21-7, with an impressive 19 victories coming by way of stoppage.