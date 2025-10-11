Carlos Ulberg Explains The Reason Why Alex Pereira Won’t Fight Him

UFC star Carlos Ulberg has explained why he seemingly doesn’t believe he’ll end up fight Alex Pereira for the UFC light heavyweight championship.

As we know, Carlos Ulberg has been on the rise for quite some time now in the UFC’s light heavyweight division. He has been on a great win streak and in his last outing, he knocked Dominick Reyes out cold to make a real statement about what the future holds for him at 205 pounds. Then, at UFC 320, he was cageside to watch Alex Pereira recapture the UFC light heavyweight crown.

Carlos Ulberg, understandably, is considered to be one of the frontrunners in the ‘who gets to fight Pereira’ stakes. It would make a lot of sense given his win streak, but ‘Poatan’ may well have other plans, including a possible heavyweight move or even a third showdown with Jiri Prochazka.

In a recent interview, Carlos Ulberg gave his thoughts on what Pereira is likely to do next in his career.

Carlos Ulberg discusses Alex Pereira’s future

“If Pereira gets that win, I believe he wants to move up to heavyweight and go for three belts in different divisions. That would be huge, especially as he’s getting older and likely planning to move on from fighting eventually— but wanting to grab that heavyweight title first.”

Ulberg is a realistic guy and he knows that there are a lot of different directions this could go in. Either way, though, it’d be surprising if he isn’t fighting for the belt next.