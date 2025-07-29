Carlos Ulberg vs. Dominick Reyes Headlines UFC Perth

A former light heavyweight title challenger and one rising through the ranks with an impressive win streak will be clashing in the main event of UFC Perth this coming September.

The UFC has announced that Carlos Ulberg will take on Dominick Reyes in the featured bout of UFC Perth, which takes place on September 27 (September 28 in Australia) at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

This matchup had previously been scheduled twice. The pair were originally booked for UFC 297, but Ulberg sustained an injury. The bout was postponed to UFC Atlantic City in March 2024, but Reyes withdrew.

Ulberg went on to knock out Alonzo Menifield at the event.

Carlos Ulberg vs. Dominick Reyes Announced As UFC Perth Main Event

Since losing his UFC debut to Kennedy Nzechukwu at UFC 259, Ulberg has won eight in a row. Ulberg last fought in March, defeating former champion Jan Blachowicz at UFC London. A win over Reyes could potentially position Ulberg as a potential next title challenger at some point next year.

The UFC light heavyweight title will be on the line again on October 4, when Magomed Ankalaev defends in a rematch with Alex Pereira at UFC 320.

Reyes has won three straight since returning at UFC Louisville in June 2024, following a near-two-year layoff. Reyes has scored knockouts of Dustin Jacoby, Anthony Smith, and Nikita Krylov.

This will be the second UFC event this year to take place in Australia, following UFC 312 in February.

A total of six bouts have been confirmed for UFC Perth thus far, also including Doo-ho Choi taking on Daniel Santos and Loma Lookboonmee facing Alexia Thainara.