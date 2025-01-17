Henry Cejudo Promises ‘Live Assassination’ Of Song Yadong At UFC Seattle

Henry Cejudo is set to return for his third outing inside the Octagon since he came out of retirement to fight Aljamain Sterling for the bantamweight title in 2023. The former two-weight titleholder has been unable to reclaim the top spot since he left the sport on top back in 2020 after winning six fights in a row.

Having bean beaten by teammates in Sterling and the current champion Merab Dvalishvili, Cejudo is now set to look a few positions further down the 135-pound rankings after failing to immediately re-establish himself as a top contender. In the main event on February 22, he will face the #8-ranked Song Yadong at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

Yadong is also looking to bounce back from a defeat last time out but “Triple C” is incredibly confident that he will show levels in this fight. He spoke in a recent interview with Cageside Press about how he sees the matchup playing out in this pivotal moment for his career at the highest level.

“You guys can witness a damn assassination man. You guys are going to witness a live assassination. Song Yadong you ain’t that long,” Cejudo told Cageside Press.

Cejudo also continued to make references to his opponent’s name in what appears to be the return of his trash talking persona which we have had a significant break from in recent times. Despite this, “King Triple C” knows what is at stake for him in this fight.

He did not return just to take part in the division but a third consecutive loss would be a big uphill battle for him at this stage in his career.