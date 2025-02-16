Henry Cejudo Suggests Alternative To ‘Stupid’ Sean O’Malley Rematch For Merab Dvalishvili

Ahead of his return to action this weekend, former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo has assessed the landscape of the bantamweight title picture.

Merab Dvalishvili has ruled over the division since his dominant victory over Sean O’Malley at the Sphere last September. He’s defended the crown once, getting the better of undefeated challenger Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311 in January.

The Georgian champ has outlined his intention to remain active and put the gold on the line again in the first half of 2025. And when it comes to the opposition, one ex-foe is expecting to have the chance for redemption.

After being sidelined with a torn labrum following his title defeat in 2024, O’Malley was quick to insist that he’ll return straight into a rematch with Dvalishvili this year.

During a recent interview with Home of Fight, Cejudo rejected the notion that “Sugar” deserves a second dance with “The Machine,” instead pitching Cory Sandhagen as a better challenger.

“I think that’s stupid,” Cejudo said of Dvalishvili potentially running it back with O’Malley. “It’s not like O’Malley’s a pay-per-view king. Like, his fights don’t do sh*t, man. I think the person that they should give him (is) Sandhagen.

“Sandhagen makes a lot of sense. Sandhagen could potentially beat him,” Cejudo continued. “I mean, I still think Merab beats him, but he has the tools to really shut out Merab’s freaking lights. That’s the cool thing about it.”

“The Sandman” is coming off a defeat to Nurmagomedov in the main event of UFC Fight Night Abu Dhabi last August.

Cejudo, meanwhile, is still seeking the first win of his comeback, having lost back-to-back outings opposite Aljamain Sterling and Dvalishvili since returning from retirement.

“Triple C” will hope the long-awaited triumph finally arrives next weekend, when he headlines the UFC’s return to Seattle against Song Yadong.