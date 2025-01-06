HomeNewsUFC
Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong Headlines UFC Seattle, Dominick Cruz Returns In Co-Main Event

The headline bouts are set for Feb. 22.

By Harvey Leonard

Next month’s UFC Fight Night in Seattle looks likely to be a key one in the context of the bantamweight division.

The mixed martial arts leader will head to Washington to close out its February schedule from the Climate Pledge Arena, where multiple former champions and ranked contenders will be in action.

Prior to this week, Edson Barboza vs. Steve Garcia, Brendan Allen vs. Anthony Hernandez, and Curtis Blaydes vs. Rizvan Kuniev marked some of the bouts already announced. And now, the Seattle event on Feb. 22 has its main and co-main events set.

UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell confirmed to ESPN Monday that former two-division champion Henry Cejudo (16-4) will return in the main event, sharing the cage with fellow top 10 bantamweight contender Song Yadong (21-8-1, 1 NC). The matchup was first reported earlier in the day by @realkevink on X.

Campbell also revealed to Mike Coppinger that the co-headliner will see legendary 135lber Dominick Cruz (24-4) compete for the first time in over two years. The former UFC and WEC champion is slated to do battle with a fellow veteran in Rob Font (21-8), which could mark Cruz’s “last dance” if his most recent comments on a comeback prove true.

With these additions, the current fights expected to take place at the UFC Fight Night in Seattle on Feb. 22 are as follows:

  • Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong (bantamweight main event)
  • Rob Font vs. Dominick Cruz (bantamweight co-main event)
  • Edson Barboza vs. Steve Garcia (featherweight)
  • Brendan Allen vs. Anthony Hernandez (middleweight)
  • Curtis Blaydes vs. Rizvan Kuniev (heavyweight)
  • Jean Silva vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan (featherweight)
  • Ion Cutelaba vs. Ibo Aslan (light heavyweight)
  • Adam Fugitt vs. Islam Dulatov (welterweight)
  • Modestas Bukauskas vs. Raffael Cerqueira (light heavyweight)
  • Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Antonio Trócoli (middleweight)
