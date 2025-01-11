‘Closest We’ve Had To Cheick Kongo vs. Pat Barry’ – Fans React As Cesar Almeida Overcomes Knockdown To Land One-Punch KO At UFC Vegas 101

The hits kept on coming at UFC Vegas 101, as the promotion’s first card of the year picked up in intensity on the main card real quick.

Not long after Roman Kopylov scored a controversial, last-second finish of Chris Curtis, Cesar Almeida pulled off an unbelievable performance of his own, coming back from nearly being knocked out to emphatically finish Abdul Razak Alhassan.

Alhassan was dominating Almeida throughout the first round. The Brazilian was dropped, and when he got up, the Ghanaian powerhouse landed rapid-fire shots, troubling Almeida and nearly putting him away.

But while Alhassan was landing a barrage of shots with the two fighters near the fence, Almeida cracked him on the button, dropping Alhassan out cold in the final minute of the opening round to seal off a memorable comeback victory.

Almeida just Planked Alhassan boys #UFCVegas101 pic.twitter.com/pX9GcOPNTL — Underrated Tribal Chief (@MMAUnderrated) January 12, 2025

Almeida Provides Early KO Of The Year Nominee With One-Shot Finish Of Alhassan At UFC Vegas 101

That’s the closest thing we’ve had to Cheick Kongo vs Pat Barry — Dan (@BestFightPicks) January 12, 2025

Cesar Almeida: pic.twitter.com/CV0OV7pEm9 — Show Me the Money Podcast (@showmethepod) January 12, 2025

KNOCKED STIFFFF. Fucking hell Almeida — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) January 12, 2025

cesar almeida just put razak alhassan out cold stiff as a board my goodness pic.twitter.com/4fsjGUeMoY — Conner Burks (@connerburks) January 12, 2025

*Alhassan unleashes a 47 punch combo against the fence*



Cesar Almeida: #UFCVegas101 pic.twitter.com/jAdfjOmw7W — OverDogs Podcast (@OverDogsPodcast) January 12, 2025

🚨 PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨



Cesar Almeida has Homer Simpson level durability. There wasn't supposed to be one man alive able to withstand those shots from Alhassan. Not only did he survive but he landed a perfect counter left hook.



What a fight.#UFCVegas101 pic.twitter.com/s1AVHN8nTH — UncleWeezyMMA (@MmaWeezy) January 12, 2025

"Images that go hard."



Cesar Almeida with one of the most brutal KOs in recent times. Abdul Razak Alhassan was out for a while… 🥶#UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/XiCrFabldY — BlockPicks (@BlockPicksGG) January 12, 2025

Cesinha Almeida puts forth an early KO of the year candidate! #UFCVegas101 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) January 12, 2025

Ceasar Almeida has insane recovery, he got hurt bad vs Alex Pereira back in kickboxing and still survived and took so many bombs. Cant say Im surprised #UFCVegas101 — AWURED0 (@AOUREDOO) January 12, 2025

With the win, the Brazilian rises to 7-1 and improves to 3-1 in the UFC since his appearance on Dana White’s Contender Series. His sole loss thus far came against Kopylov.

Alhassan, meanwhile, is without a victory in his last three fights and has just one triumph across his last five.