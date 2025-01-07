HomeNewsUFC
Chael Sonnen Backs Khabib Nurmagomedov On Topic Of Dagestan’s MMA Superiority: ‘It Might Offend You, But…’

Khabib's take has received firm support from "The Bad Guy."

By Harvey Leonard

Former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen doesn’t believe Khabib Nurmagomedov said anything egregious when outlining his region’s dominance over the rest of the world in mixed martial arts.

The topic of Dagestani superiority in MMA has risen to the surface ahead of Usman Nurmagomedov’s Bellator lightweight title defense later this month. The cousin of Khabib will put his gold on the line in the United Arab Emirates, headlining the PFL’s Champions Series: Road to Dubai event opposite Paul Hughes.

With the challenger hailing from Ireland, comparisons have been made to “The Eagle’s” bad-blood clash with Conor McGregor in 2018. And when it comes to Dagestan and Ireland colliding, Khabib doesn’t think there’s any debate about which region is in front.

In fact, while outlining that on social media, the former UFC champ went a step further and expressed confidence in a Dagestan team getting the better of a squad from around the world in amateur MMA.

During a video recently uploaded to his YouTube channel, Sonnen dismissed any suggestion that Khabib’s remarks weren’t accurate.

“The village that Khabib lives in, there’s 2,000 people, there was seven Olympic champions. Seven of them have Olympic gold medals. That is crazy,” Sonnen said. “2,000, that’s how many people I had in my high school. Khabib’s point of bragging about Dagestan, per-capita versus anywhere on Earth, you might not like it, it might offend you, but there’s no way to say he’s wrong.”

While Usman will be hoping to prove his relative correct come fight night on Jan. 15, when “The Eagle” will be in his corner, Hughes has vowed to upset the Dagestani contingent before throwing an ‘I told you so’ comment the way of Khabib.

