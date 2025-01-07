HomeNewsUFC
Images: UFC/Zuffa LLC

Chael Sonnen On Khamzat Chimaev vs. Bo Nickal: ‘Can’t Keep These Guys Separated Forever’

By Andrew Ravens

Chael Sonnen has pushed the idea of having the UFC book a fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Bo Nickal in the not-too-distant future. 

Chimaev faced Robert Whittaker at UFC 308 last October, winning the fight via face-crank submission in the first round. As a result, it earned “Borz” another Performance of the Night award for his efforts. 

Nickal, meanwhile, is still learning the world of MMA in his early career, as he holds an undefeated record and is coming off a decision win over Paul Craig at UFC 309. Despite that, though, Sonnen thinks the fight must happen as their paths are going to eventually cross. 

”I’ve got to get Bo Nickal and Chimaev,” Sonnen said during an interview with Nickal himself. “I can’t keep these guys separated forever. We’re told that we don’t get to see this fight because of the discrepancy in the rankings. Now, Chimaev has put himself in a spot to go fight for a title.

“Those two have been aligned from Jump Street. … Chimaev’s undefeated, Bo’s undefeated. Chimaev’s good with the wrestling, Bo’s good with the wrestling, Chimaev’s got a bunch of fans, that’s up and coming as a future title contender. Check, check, and check for Bo. I don’t know why we’re keeping them apart when we got guys under contract. Make the fight.”

