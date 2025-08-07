Championships Don’t Matter to Khamzat Chimaev — Only Money: “Couple of Millions Coming”

Khamzat Chimaev doesn’t care about belts.

After ragdolling opponents en route to an unblemished 14-0 record, ‘Borz’ will look to climb to the top of the middleweight mountain when he challenges the division’s reigning champion, Dricus du Plessis, at UFC 319 on Saturday, August 16.

It will be Chimaev’s inaugural shot at UFC gold, but if things go according to plan, it won’t be his last. But even with his lofty goals of becoming the promotion’s first-ever three-division champion, ‘Borz’ made it clear that he’s not fighting for titles and accolades. It’s all about the benjamins.

“I don’t think so much about the belt,” Chimaev told MMA Junkie. “Has a couple of millions coming after the fight in my bank account. That’s the important thing. I want to fight, beat that guy, you know. That’s important to me.”

Khamzat Chimaev aims for a quick turnaround after UFC 319

If Chimaev comes out both unscathed and with the middleweight title in his position, he plans on making quick turnaround, potentially defending his title or competing for another one at UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi in October.

“I need money bro. This is not enough, just to go for the one title,” Chimaev told ESPN MMA. “Hopefully if I don’t get injured or some stuff, gonna defend the belt or fight for other belt in Abu Dhabi, as well.”

Considering ‘Borz’ has struggled to fight more than once a year since 2022, we wouldn’t count on him making such a quick turnaround, but as they say in MMA, anything is possible.