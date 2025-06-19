Charles Oliveira: “Ilia Topuria Is the Best Fight for Me Right Now – He’s Fresh, Undefeated, and Full of Hype”

UFC legend Charles Oliveira has explained why battling at Ilia Topuria at UFC 317 is the right fight for him.

In the main event of UFC 317, Charles Oliveira will face Ilia Topuria for the UFC lightweight championship. It serves as Charles’ opportunity to become a two-time world champion after originally winning it by beating Michael Chandler. He eventually lost the strap at the hands of Islam Makhachev, but now that Islam has opted to move up to welterweight, the path has cleared for him to pursue gold once again.

As for Ilia Topuria, he’s trying to join the very exclusive group of fighters who have been able to win world titles in two weight classes. Whether or not he’ll be able to do it, of course, depends entirely on what kind of performance Charles Oliveira brings to the cage.

In a recent interview, Charles Oliveira opened up on this matchup and his thoughts about Ilia Topuria.

Charles Oliveira is excited for Ilia Topuria challenge

“This is the best fight they could give me right now. Everyone else in the top five would be a rematch. Ilia is a fresh opponent, and he’s coming in with a lot of hype, undefeated. That makes the preparation more exciting and interesting for me.”

“The first time I was asked about Ilia, I was very respectful. I said, ‘Someone who talks the talk and walks the walk, he’ll have a lot of challenges at lightweight and he’ll be a tough fight.’ But has he shown me the same respect in the lead-up? Not really. Everyone knows who I am and what I’ve done. On June 28, everyone will see who the real champion is.”