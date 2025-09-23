Charles Oliveira vs Mateusz Gamrot: Michael Bisping expects fight to happen

UFC commentator Michael Bisping has explained why he believes Charles Oliveira will accept a fight against Mateusz Gamrot on short notice.

As we know, Charles Oliveira is an absolute warrior and a true fan favorite in the world of mixed martial arts. However, after his knockout loss to Ilia Topuria, the Brazilian sensation decided to jump back on the horse by booking a fight at UFC Rio – not long after the KO defeat.

Unfortunately, after his opponent Rafael Fiziev pulled out, Charles Oliveira has been left without an opponent. Mateusz Gamrot is someone who has been poking the bear and implying that he will take on ‘Do Bronx’ and in the eyes of Michael Bisping, that makes sense.

Michael Bisping’s thoughts on Charles Oliveira vs Mateusz Gamrot

“I can’t imagine Charles Oliveira will turn this down,” Bisping said on his YouTube channel. “Remember, these are tweets on Sunday from Mateusz Gamrot. I’m sure that when Charles Oliveira gets wind of this, I’m sure the UFC would like to make this matchup. … Mateusz Gamrot 100 percent wants the fight. I think that’s the fight to make.”

“I’m sure Charles Oliveira is not worried about the style of Mateusz Gamrot,” Bisping said. “Charles Oliveira has stepped in there against the very best. He’s not scared of anyone. Fighters at this level, they aren’t scared. The stylistic matchup that he has, the way that he goes forward, the way that he walks people down, the way that he strikes, he’s got knockout power. He’s got finishing ability in every bloody fiber of his body.

“And Mateusz Gamrot, given his style, isn’t going to knock him out because he’s just not that guy. He tends to go forward, he’ll use a single-leg takedown, head on the outside, which is dangerous against Oliveira for the guillotines, but that’s what he does. He takes people down and he’s got a really smothering style on the ground and, of course, a tremendous ground game, but it’s not the striking that he’s known for.

“Given the last fight [Oliveira] had against Ilia Topuria, the last thing you want to do is go up against someone with knockout power, which is what he was doing against Fiziev, and that’s why I respected him taking that matchup. This truly is kind of a crazy wrinkle here from Mateusz Gamrot.”

