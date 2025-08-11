UFC legend Charles Oliveira has confirmed that he would be interested in running it back with Max Holloway, 10 years on from when they first met in the cage.

As we know, Charles Oliveira is one of the greatest lightweights of his generation – and one of the most accomplished in UFC history. However, after getting knocked out by Ilia Topuria in his most recent outing, he needs to build his way back up to the top. He’ll hope to start doing so in the main event of UFC Rio later this year when he collides with Rafael Fiziev.

For Charles Oliveira, it’s all about proving that he still has what it takes to thrive at the elite level. We all know how good he’s been over the years but the real hope among his fans is that he has at least one more run left in him.

In a recent interview with Thunderpick, Charles Oliveira spoke about the possibility of a rematch against Max Holloway, a man who is currently looking for a UFC lightweight title shot of his own.

Charles Oliveira confirms interest in Max Holloway rematch

“Man, I think everyone wants to see that fight,” Oliveira told Thunderpick of Holloway. “It’s definitely going to happen at some point. Whatever people say doesn’t really matter to me.

“Everybody knows I was injured. I spent two days in the hospital, why would I do that for nothing? That’s just part of the game. He’s a great fighter. He’s the BMF champ. So why not make it happen later on? For now, let’s stay focused on this fight, and then we’ll see.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie