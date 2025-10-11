New Opponent, But Charles Oliveira Doesn’t Care: “It Doesn’t Matter Who It Is”

UFC legend Charles Oliveira doesn’t care about his change in opponent as he prepares to battle Mateusz Gamrot tonight.

In the main event of UFC Rio, Charles Oliveira returns home to Brazil. He will go head to head with Mateusz Gamrot as he attempts to get back in the win column following his devastating knockout loss at the hands of Ilia Topuria. Originally, though, the plan was for him to face off against Rafael Fiziev, only for him to pull out of the bout.

Now, Gamrot is stepping up to the plate in an attempt to secure the biggest win of his career thus far. For Charles Oliveira, this is all about proving that he still has what it takes to mix it up with the very best at 155 pounds. If he loses again, and decisively, questions will start to be asked about his long-term future in mixed martial arts.

Ahead of the fight later tonight, Charles Oliveira made it known that the change in opponent isn’t going to impact him or his preparation.

The opponent doesn’t matter for Charles Oliveira

“It’s a completely different fight, but it doesn’t matter who it is. What matters is how happy I am, how ready I am, and how motivated I am for this fight.”

‘Do Bronx’ is the definition of a fan favorite and over the years, he’s done some incredible things in the sport – which includes being a former UFC lightweight champion. Who knows, maybe he’s got one more run in him.