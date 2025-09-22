“When the UFC Calls, They Say ‘I Can’t,’” — Charles Oliveira Rips Fake Volunteers in the Lightweight Division

Charles Oliveira just wants to fight at UFC Rio.

After coming up short against Ilia Topuria in June, ‘Do Bronx’ was ready to jump back inside the Octagon in October for the promotion’s highly anticipated return to Rio de Janeiro. It looked to be all systems go with Oliveira set to face Rafael Fiziev in the evening’s headliner. Unfortunately, that is no longer the case after ‘Ataman’ bowed out of the bout due to injury.

In the wake of the news, multiple fighters, including Benoit Saint-Denix, Mateusz Gamrot, Joaquim Silva, and even Diego Lopes, have shown interest in stepping in. But according to Oliveira, it’s all been nothing but talk.

“Everybody knows my UFC Rio fight is off, but don’t fall for the talk of these guys out there saying ‘I’m here, I’ll go,’ because the UFC is calling and they’re all saying, ‘Oh, there’s not enough time to make weight. Oh, I can’t.’ They’re posting this on the internet to get hype,” Oliveira said in a recent interview. “Stop it. It’s not a good look. I saw one saying this, another saying that. But when the UFC calls, what do they say? ‘Oh I can’t. I got a belly ache. I broke a finger. I hurt my hand.’ “Enough with that. It’s not a good look. I want to fight at UFC Rio, I asked for this fight. My opponent got hurt, then 10 guys show up saying they would fight. So far, every time the UFC calls ‘Let’s fight?’ they say, ‘I can’t.’ So stop with that because it’s not a good look. Do you want fame? Do something else. Don’t come saying you’ll fight, when it’s a lie, okay?”

With no replacement opponent locked in, UFC Rio is currently without a main event.

Deiveson Figueredo Looks to Snap 2-Fight Skid at UFC Rio

Also scheduled for the event is former flyweight titleholder Deiveson Figueiredo, who is scheduled to meet streaking standout Montel Jackson. Since making the move up to 135 pounds, Figueiredo has strung together wins against Rob Font, Cody Garbrandt, and Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera. However, he’ll look to snap a two-fight losing skid in Rio when he puts his No. 6 bantamweight ranking on the line against the unranked Jackson.

Here’s how the promotion’s return to Brazil currently stacks up without Oliveira:

UFC Rio Main Card On ESPN+ (7 p.m. ET):

Vitor Petrino vs. Thomas Petersen (heavyweight)

Julia Polastri vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz (strawweight)

Vicente Luque vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio (welterweight)

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Montel Jackson (bantamweight)

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Randy Brown (welterweight)

UFC Rio Preliminary Card On ESPN+ (4 p.m. ET):