Charles Oliveira is still dangerous after Ilia Topuria loss, says Rafael Fiziev

Rafael Fiziev still believes his UFC Rio opponent Charles Oliveira is dangerous, even after his knockout loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC 317.

Later this year, Charles Oliveira will make his return to the cage when he battles Rafael Fiziev in a huge lightweight bout at UFC Rio. While many are excited to see the fight, others are concerned that ‘Do Bronx’ is returning too quickly after he was knocked out cold by Ilia Topuria in his most recent outing.

Of course, for Rafael Fiziev, this is all about seizing an opportunity. Charles Oliveira is a former world champion and he’s also someone who is more than talented enough to beat a lot of the other guys in the top 15 at 155 pounds.

In a recent interview, Fiziev gave his thoughts on what kind of Charles Oliveira he expects to see in Brazil.

Rafael Fiziev’s view on Charles Oliveira

“I think it’s OK – he has big experience,” Fiziev told Home of Fight of Oliveira. “Medicine in the world right now on a high level also. He put some drops, some IV, for sure he heal up, and he’s getting ready. …(It’s) still a dangerous fight. He’s still dangerous. This knockout does not change anything for my fight with him.”

“I’m not a boxer. I’m a kickboxer. My punches are also hard, but if I touch him good, for sure I can knock him out, also,” Fiziev said. “Many people say after a knockout, you’re not the same – the chin is not the same. Everybody says that, but I don’t know if it’s true or not. Many people who start to lose by knockout, they just get old. I don’t know if it’s true or not. We’ll check it.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie