Charles Oliveira Set To Face Late Replacement Who Campaigned Hard For UFC Rio Headliner Spot

Charles Oliveira finally has an opponent set for his next Octagon appearance.

Oliveira was originally slated to face Rafael Fiziev in a lightweight bout headlining UFC Rio on October 11 at the Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. However, last week it was revealed that “Ataman” had to withdraw due to injury, prompting a search for a new opponent for the former UFC 155-pound champion.

Several fighters, including Benoit Saint Denis, Mateusz Gamrot, and even former UFC featherweight title contender Diego Lopes, emerged as potential short-notice replacements for “Do Bronx”.

Charles Oliveira Matched With Mateusz Gamrot In UFC Rio Main Event

On Tuesday, Charles Oliveira revealed that he has agreed to face Mateusz Gamrot in the UFC Rio main event following Rafael Fiziev’s withdrawal.

“Opponent: Mateusz Gamrot,” Charles Oliveira said on social media. “This is the guy we’re going to battle in a great war. The rest just wanted the hype, just wanted to stall and talk but that’s part of it, that’s how it is… Mateusz Gamrot, thank you for accepting the fight. It’s going to be a big war! The lion is hungry. I’m full of willpower. We’ll meet on Oct. 11.”

“Do Bronx” is coming off a devastating first-round knockout loss to reigning lightweight champion Ilia Topuria at UFC 317 this past June. Once riding an impressive 11-fight win streak, Oliveira is now navigating a challenging period in his career, going 3-3 in his last six bouts.

He holds a 23-11 record with one no contest in the UFC, with 16 of those victories coming via submission.

Meanwhile, Gamrot had been eager for a showdown with the Brazilian veteran for quite some time, and when the headliner spot at UFC Rio became vacant, he threw his hat in the ring and kept campaigning on social media until the UFC finally made the call.

“Gamer” last stepped into the Octagon at UFC Vegas 107 this past May, securing a unanimous decision victory over Ludovit Klein. The 34-year-old Polish fighter holds an 8-3 UFC record, with four of those wins coming by stoppage.

