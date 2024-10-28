UFC Champion Gets Inspired By Khamzat Chimaev’s UFC 308 Win: ‘I Need To Learn More…’     

Khamzat Chimaev’s grappling has always been one of the most feared wrestling skillsets that we have seen inside the Octagon but he took it to whole new levels at UFC 308. In his biggest test to date, the undefeated contender submitted Robert Whittaker in the first round.

Not only did “Borz” give his opponent little chance to defend the takedown by shooting right at him early on in the fight, he did significant and gruesome damage to the jaw of the former champion in just a few seconds of pressure.

Fight fans have known for a long time now that any opponent of Chimaev’s was going to have to weather a rough storm early on because of his aggressive grappling threat. After Kamaru Usman was able to do that and make the fight competitive at UFC 294 last year, there were some doubts hanging over Chimaev’s potential.

He was back to his best in Abu Dhabi and his grappling looked so dominant that it inspired a current UFC champion to keep working harder and learning more. Interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall gave his thoughts on the fights in a video on his YouTube channel.

Having given his live reactions via a watch-along, Aspinall was massively impressed by Chimaev’s performance and as someone that tries to take lessons from other fighters, the Brit was certainly able to gain something from this display.

“What he does for me as a fighter myself, me as an already established champion, I look at him and I feel like I need to learn more with the grappling. I need to learn more with the attacks. I need to learn more with how to control someone and not let him move and play the game like he does.”

Aspinall was left stunned by what Chimaev did against an opponent like “The Reaper” who he believed would be able to overcome the early adversity and get his hand raised.