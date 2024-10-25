Khamzat Chimaev Hopes To Change Dana White’s Mind With UFC 308 Performance

Khamzat Chimaev is set to make his highly anticipated return to the Octagon this Saturday, facing Robert Whittaker in the co-main event of UFC 308 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. This will be Chimaev’s first fight in a year, and he hopes to make an impression strong enough to alter the current middleweight title landscape.

Despite Dana White’s recent confirmation that a rematch with former champion Sean Strickland will be middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis’s next title defense, Chimaev is eager to change White’s mind.

Aiming for a Title Shot

Du Plessis is riding high after a recent submission victory over former champ Israel Adesanya. Strickland, who previously lost to Du Plessis by decision, will reportedly be his next challenger. However, Chimaev is determined to secure a title shot with an impressive performance against Whittaker.

“I hope so, but they said that before, as well,” Chimaev remarked at the UFC 308 media day. “When I beat Gilbert Burns, I didn’t get my chance. After that, it was (Kamaru) Usman, and they said, ‘if he beats Usman, he’s going to fight for the title.’ I haven’t fought (for the title) yet, so we’ll see.”

Chimaev’s last fight was a victory over former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in October at UFC 294, a career pause since caused by health issues. Now, he’s ready to make a statement and position himself as a top contender for the middleweight belt.