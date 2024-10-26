Chris Barnett’s first UFC fight in two years ended in rough fashion — in more than one way — as he was stopped by Kennedy Nzechukwu during the UFC 308 prelims.

Nzechukwu tried to come out on the front foot and bring the pressure as the two traded low kicks. “African Savage” got the better of their exchanges, though his opponent looked to catch him coming in — and he did with a couple of solid right overhands.

Nzechukwu continued his kick-based attack, landing a number of low kicks and front kicks to the stomach. Barnett appeared to be stumbling late in the round with a leg injury while trying to defend against Nzechukwu’s attack. A pair of knees (one to the liver) mixed in with a flurry of fists later, and Nzechuwku was able to secure the first-round finish.

Upon review of Barnett’s motions during Bruce Buffer’s introduction, it appeared that he hurt himself on a jump, bringing back memories of when Brian Ortega hurt himself prior to his rematch with Yair Rodríguez in February.

Bro he got injured just before he started fighting… Poor Chris Barnett #UFC308 pic.twitter.com/15XbuL10Hi — Haduucken (@Haduuuucken) October 26, 2024

Barnett could be seen after the fight on the edge of the Octagon steps, still writhing in pain.

This was the heavyweight debut for “African Savage” following back-to-back losses to Dustin Jacoby and Ovince Saint Preux at light heavyweight.

Barnett, meanwhile, took this fight on short notice, replacing an injured Justin Tafa. It was the fan favorite’s first fight since defeating Jake Collier at UFC 279.