Ciryl Gane has different priorities ahead of Tom Aspinall title fight, says fellow UFC heavyweight

UFC heavyweight contender Ciryl Gane may not be fully focused on his UFC 321 main event against Tom Aspinall, says fellow UFC heavyweight contender Jailton Almeida.

As we know, Ciryl Gane will face off against Tom Aspinall for the UFC heavyweight championship later this year. There’s a lot of intrigue surrounding this contest given the respective styles of both men, and nobody really knows how it’s going to go for sure – although, if there was a favorite, it’d probably be Tom Aspinall.

For Ciryl Gane, it’s all about proving that he can really reach that next level in the heavyweight division. In a recent interview, the aforementioned Jailton Almeida had some interesting thoughts.

Ciryl Gane questioned by Jailton Almeida

“I’m pretty sure that Aspinall beats Gane,” Almeida said on “The Ariel Helwani Show” through an interpreter. “It seems like Gane has other priorities in his life right now, and once you’re fighting at this level there can’t be no other priority.

“If you’re fighting at this level, if you’re fighting for the heavyweight crown of the UFC, you have to be all in, and it doesn’t seem like that’s the case for Gane right now. I get it that he’s taking it because who’s not going to take another title fight for the heavyweight belt? But I think his priorities are in a different place now.”

“I’m very strategic, I’m probably more explosive than anybody that he’s faced, especially on the grappling side of things,” Almeida said. “I think it would probably develop as a grappling fight. He is a BJJ black belt, but there’s levels to being a black belt. I think that I’ll be able to take him into deep waters once we get to the grappling side of things.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie